New Delhi: In the latest Whatsapp update, users will now be able to send pictures in HD quality. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via his Meta broadcast channel on Instagram on Thursday.

"Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade. Now you can send in HD," Zuckerberg posted on his broadcast channel. He also shared a video in which he showed the process of uploading pictures in HD quality.

In the update, Whatsapp also added a feature in which recipients will be able to choose to keep either the standard quality version or upgrade to HD if they are facing low bandwidth connectivity. However, the standard quality (1600 x 1052) will remain the default for senders, to ensure sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable. Also, with the default quality, there will be no added burden to delete images in order to clear space in your phone storage.

In the sample video shared by Zuckerberg, the photo quality menu appears after one tap on the HD icon. There are two options for the users to choose from: standard quality (1600 x 1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692).

"For special moments that you want friends and family to enjoy in every little detail, you now have the option to share photos in higher resolution, all while protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption," Zuckerberg said. He also made an announcement that users will also be able to send and receive videos in HD quality soon.

