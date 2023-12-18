Hyderabad: Online scams, particularly in the form of fake voice call scams, are on a concerning surge in India. Scammers are leveraging advanced technology to create AI-generated fake voice calls that sound quite authentic.

A recent McAfee survey titled 'The Artificial Imposter' emphasised on the severity of the issue. Out of 7,054 participants from seven countries, including India, 69% express uncertainty about differentiating between real and AI-cloned voices. Furthermore, 47% of Indian adults have either personally experienced or known someone who fell victim to an AI voice scam, with financial losses exceeding ₹50,000 for 48% of those affected.

According to the survey, there are plenty of sophisticated AI voice-cloning tools available online. These tools, capable of achieving an 85% voice match with just three seconds of audio, raise concerns about the ease with which scammers can create convincing fake calls. McAfee researchers even demonstrated a 95% voice match by training data models with minimal video files.

Here are some of the ways to protect yourself from fake voice call scams-

Verify callers- Confirm the caller's identity using a code word or a question only they would know. Use secret words or personal answers to verify the legitimacy of the caller. Refrain from clicking links- Avoid clicking links in texts to prevent malware or redirection to fake websites. Ignore Unknown Calls- Ignoring unknown calls and letting them go to voicemail is another preventive measure. If a message is left, verifying the caller's number through official websites adds an extra layer of security. Never provide personal information- Do not share any personal data with any unknown caller. You should even refrain from sharing your email address or your address Block scammer's number- Blocking the scammer's number helps avoid situations in which you accidentally answer again, as the scammers call again and again once they get hold of you. Do Not Share OTP- Refraining from sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) and avoiding remote access requests helps thwart potential scams aiming to extract sensitive information or introduce malware. Do not trust Caller ID- Be wary of scammers disguising their numbers through caller ID, as scammers can manipulate numbers to appear legitimate. Hang Up on suspicious calls- Hanging up on suspicious calls and refraining from complying with unusual or urgent demands is advised. Report scam calls- Reporting scam calls to relevant authorities, such as the national helpline 155260 or the cybercrime.gov.in online portal, aids in combating cyber fraud. Use Call-Blocking Apps- Use call-blocking apps to identify and disrupt illegal calls, although users should exercise caution, as these services may occasionally mislabel legitimate calls as spam.