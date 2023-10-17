Sriharikota: In the latest update, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gears up for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission, a pivotal phase of its ambitious Gaganyaan human space mission. The scheduled test on October 21, 2023, at 8 am IST, will occur at Sriharikota's spaceport from the First launchpad.

The mission is set to simulate an abort condition during the ascent trajectory, testing crew escape systems and modules. Notably, students and the public can witness the launch by registering on the portal, with registration starting at 6 pm.

Interestingly, students and the general public can witness the launch from Sriharikota, by registering on the portal, which will commence at 6 pm today.

"This mission will be of short duration with limited visibility from Launch View Gallery. We are making arrangements at Launch View Gallery for witnessing the flight by students and general public, "ISRO said.

ISRO also mentioned, "All the visitors may note that SDSC SHAR do not charge any amount to the visitors for witnessing the launch from Launch View Gallery, Sriharikota. It is totally free of cost."

The realization works of Space Theme Park are under progress to enable the citizens of this nation to witness the launches taking place from the space port of India. The major attractions of Space Theme Park include:

Rocket Garden- All the beautiful ISRO launch vehicles - Sounding Rocket, SLV, ASLV, PSLV, GSLV, Mk-III models will be realised. Lawns will be developed along with photo points. Fountain will be realised at the middle of the rocket garden.

Launch View Gallery- The Space Port of India, naturally attracts the visitors to witness the launch activities and cheer for the pride of our Nation. Launch view gallery would allow thousands of viewers to witness the launch.

Space Museum- Space Museum provides a tell-tale account of the Indian Space Programme from its infancy. The story of the Indian Space Programme is unfurled in six sections, comprising of history, education, technology, applications, global and the future.

At present, the Launch View Gallery and Space Museum are open to the public, whereas other facilities are under process.

ISRO also instructed the interested students and general public that they should keep Aadhar card/Driving License / any Govt issued ID, mobile number & email ID ready for hassle free and quick registration process.