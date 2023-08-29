Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared a fresh update on Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover. The space agency said the rover was on its way to uncover the secrets of the Moon, and both the rover and Vikram Lander were in touch and in good health.

"Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon 🌒. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...”, the Chandrayaan 3's official X handle posted.