GTA VI TRAILER ROCKSTAR GAMES LAUNCHES TRAILERS OF GRAND THEFT AUTO VI GAME SLATED TO BE RELEASED IN 2025

Hyderabad: Tighten your shoelaces GTA Fans! After more than a decade of anticipation, the highly awaited GTA VI is all ready to hit the scene in 2025. Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive software, has released the eagerly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" with a captivating trailer, showcasing the sequel's return to Vice City, the virtual counterpart of Miami.

Here you can watch the trailer-

The trailer video released on YouTube amassed 2.2 million likes on YouTube within 30 minutes, leading to over 35 million views in five hours, attesting to the fervent enthusiasm among fans.

Featuring a female protagonist named Lucia, the trailer offers a promising glimpse into an impending crime saga. Although the plot remains enveloped in secrecy, classic GTA elements such as high-speed chases, firearms, and wealth are evident, accompanied by Tom Petty's "Long is a Long Road."

After a decade since the release of GTA V, which achieved a staggering 185 million copies sold, Rockstar Games affirmed its commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive, story-driven open-world experiences with GTA VI.

Sam Houser, the Founder, expressed excitement in sharing this innovative vision. “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences. We are thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere," said Houser.

The official confirmation of GTA VI's development in 2022 was made which aligned with Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary. Analysts predict monumental success, anticipating billions in annual sales for the highly anticipated title.

Last year, a hack released dozens of development videos for "GTA VI," which included footage of looting, shooting and open-world driving in one of the game's biggest leaks. Despite the leaks exposing development footage, Rockstar Games maintained an air of mystery around the plot and gameplay.