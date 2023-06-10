San Francisco Google has issued a security update for the Chrome web browser to address the third zeroday vulnerability exploited by hackers this year Google is aware that an exploit for CVE20233079 exists in the wild Google said in a blog post The company has not released details about the exploit and how it was used in attacks instead focusing on the severity and type of flaw Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a thirdparty library that other projects similarly depend on but haven t yet fixed the company said According to BleepingComputer CVE20233079 is a highseverity vulnerability discovered on June 1 2023 by Google researcher Clement Lecigne It is a type of confusion in V8 Chrome s JavaScript engine tasked with executing code within the browserType confusion bugs occur when an object s type is misinterpreted by the engine during runtime potentially leading to malicious memory manipulation and arbitrary code execution The first zeroday vulnerability that Google patched in Chrome this year was CVE20232033 which is also a type of confusion bug in the V8 JavaScript engineIn March Google security teams discovered 18 zeroday vulnerabilities in Samsung Exynos chips used in several top Android smartphones and wearables that may put those devices at risk Google s Project Zero head Tim Willis said in a blog post that the four most severe of these vulnerabilities allowed for Internettobaseband remote code execution IANS