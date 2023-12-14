Hyderabad: Google Maps is currently undergoing several updates, introducing noteworthy features aimed at enhancing user control and privacy. In a recent blog post, Google, the tech behemoth, unveiled a series of improvements, including on-device location history, streamlined timeline creation, and enhancements to the iconic blue dot denoting the user's current location on Google Maps.

The newfound ability for users to seamlessly review and manage their recent activities at specific locations within Google Maps is the major highlight of the latest update. It also includes the option to delete location history, directions, searches, and visit data with just a few clicks.

For instance, upon visiting a particular place on the app, users will now be presented with a comprehensive view of all related activities, coupled with the choice to purge all associated data—offering a more user-centric experience. The rollout of these features is expected in the coming weeks.

Google is introducing modifications to the handling of Location History. For users who have enabled this feature, the 'Timeline' will now be stored locally on the device, with an additional option to back it up to the cloud with encryption.

Furthermore, Google has revised the default duration for storing Location History on the device, reducing it to the last 90 days from the earlier setting of 18 months. Importantly, users retain the flexibility to extend this duration based on their preferences.

The iconic blue dot indicating a user's location is not left untouched. Clicking on it will now reveal whether Location History or Timeline is activated and whether Google Maps has access to the user's location.