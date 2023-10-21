Sriharikota: Indian Navy has recovered the crew module that blast off from TVD1 simulating human spaceflight abort mission, in Bay of Bengal sea here on Saturday.

After liftoff, the TVD1 travelled at Mach 1.2 ( Mach 1- speed of sound). From the rocket, the crew module separated at the desired time and it veered off from the rocket.

It fell into the sea and was recovered by an Indian Navy fleet subsequently.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) blasted for the Test Vehicle Demonstration 1 from the first launchpad of the spaceport here in Sriharikota at 10 am.