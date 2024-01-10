FLYING TAXI HYUNDAI UNVEILS SUPERNAL S A2 VEHICLE THAT TAKES OFF AND LANDS VERTICALLY

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility company, Supernal on Tuesday unveiled S-A2, its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle product concept at CES 2024. The pilot-plus-four-passenger vehicle marks the latest milestone in Supernal’s roadmap to commercialise safe, efficient, and affordable everyday passenger air travel.

“From the beginning, Supernal has been on a mission to create the right product and the right market at the right time,” said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal.

“The unveiling of S-A2 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to deliver on that mission with a safe, efficient vehicle design that provides a clear path to market entry. By leveraging our talented 600-person team, the vast technical and business capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group, and trusted aviation suppliers around the world, Supernal is ready to deliver a new era of flight.”

Technical Components- S-A2 is a V-tail aircraft designed to cruise 120 miles per hour at a 1,500-foot altitude to meet typical city operation needs of 25- to 40-mile trips, initially. It features a distributed electric propulsion architecture and has eight all-tilting rotors. At entry into service, Supernal’s vehicle will operate as quietly as a dishwasher: 65 dB in vertical take-off and landing phases and 45 dB while cruising horizontally.

The vehicle is designed with a priority on safety and a focus on sustainability and passenger comfort. Engineered to achieve the global commercial aviation standard of safety, it has a robust airframe structure including redundant components in critical systems such as powertrain, flight controls, and avionics.

“Supernal’s product concept vehicle is the result of the creativity and hard work of our world-class team. S-A2 is designed to take full advantage of emerging electric powertrain advancements that will define the next generation of aviation,” said Ben Diachun, chief technology officer, Supernal. “From here, we will develop this concept into a revolutionary commercial product.”

Aesthetic Design- Supernal’s engineering teams partnered with Hyundai Motor Group’s automotive designers on S-A2’s aesthetics – blending design with functionality – that will attract aviation operators and create the preferred AAM passenger experience. Different color palettes and materials delineate distinct pilot and passenger sections of the vehicle.

Aviation-grade, energy-absorbing components are integrated into the seat frames and contribute to the overall clean, minimalist design. Lighting transitions throughout phases of flight allow the cabin to feel larger and provide visual cues, such as where to enter and exit the vehicle.