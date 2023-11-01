Hyderabad: During a recent internal meeting celebrating one year since Elon Musk's acquisition of what was formerly Twitter, the billionaire, alongside X CEO Linda Yaccarino, unveiled the plans to add dating app-like features to their digital town square.

In his address to employees, Musk emphasised the need for X to compete with various online services, such as YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, and banking apps, to provide users with a comprehensive solution for all their needs. Notably, Musk dropped a surprising hint about introducing a dating app-like feature to X, allowing users to find love on the platform.

Musk's perspective on the matter was clear: the content individuals post on X can be a significant indicator of their compatibility, not only for professional connections but also in the realm of romance.

“Finding someone on the platform. Obviously, I found someone and friends of mine have found people on the platform. And you can tell if you’re a good match based on what they write,” the billionaire said.

Linda Yaccarino's question during the meeting sparked curiosity among attendees. She inquired if "X Dating" was just around the corner, to which Musk's response hinted that plans for a dating feature were already in motion. Musk acknowledged that improving the discovery of interesting people on the platform would be a key challenge.

During the meeting, Musk also pointed out that other platforms often imitate X, highlighting the platform's rapid advancements and the fact that it remains unmatched in its influence and innovation.