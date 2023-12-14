New Delhi: Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI has extended its AI chatbot Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The chatbot is currently available to subscribers of X Premium+, the top subscription tier of X. The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.

"Grok is now gracing the world in even more countries, spreading knowledge and laughter far and wide. The future is looking brighter already!" said X CEO Linda Yaccarino in a post.

Last week, Musk said X will roll out its AI chatbot Grok’s access in beta to all English-language users in about a week or so. The X Premium+ users can find Grok in the side menu on the web, iOS and Android.

In October 2023, X introduced the Premium+ tier, which charges $16 a month and allows users access to an ad-free experience across the +algorithmic 'For You' feed as well as the chronological 'Following' feed. There are also a number of benefits, such as editing tweets, posting longer text or videos, and ad revenue sharing.

xAI is currently seeking to raise up to $1 billion in equity investments. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk has raised $134.7 million so far for xAI.