Hyderabad: In a latest development, Elon Musk unveiled the new subscription model under which users will need to pay $1 per year to post on the platform, while they will still be allowed to opt for a free service with restrictions. The free users will be able to read posts of the accounts they follow but not post.

The new paid service trial will offer the user the option to post, repost, like posts and reply to posts. The company is rolling out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines, before it launches it globally.

“Read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users,” Musk posted. “This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform,” he added.

New users who opt out of subscribing will only be able to take ‘read only’ actions,” such as viewing posts and watching videos. This new programme is in addition to X’s main subscription with verified at $8 for month.

The X support handle posted a detailed announcement on the social media platform. "Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected," the post read.

"This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver. And so far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale," the post added.

Here’s how this new test will work for new accounts on web in New Zealand and the Philippines:

Step One: Phone Verification

New accounts created on X, in these two countries, will first be required to verify their phone number.

Step Two: Select Your Subscription Plan