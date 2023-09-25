Hyderabad: Elon Musk, founder, chairman, CEO and chief technology officer of SpaceX, also known for his pioneering endeavors in space exploration and artificial intelligence, posted an image on 'X' of a robot with the 'Namaste' figure on Monday.

Elon Musk shared a captivating image of his Tesla humanoid robot offering a "Namaste" gesture, causing a social media frenzy among the Indian populace. He also unveiled a video featuring Optimus, the humanoid robot's image posted earlier by him, effortlessly engaging in yoga sessions and showing its skills at a human-like speed.

The image shared by Musk on X had the caption as 'Namaste', which has garnered attention and awe from the Indian audience, adding rage to the Musk-fanbase in India.

The shared video shows Optimus' capabilities, including self-calibration of limbs and precise spatial awareness utilising advanced vision and joint position encoders. The robot operates on an end-to-end neural network akin to Tesla's vehicles, underlining the company's holistic AI integration.

Earlier the video was shared by Tesla's X handle, with the caption, "Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine)." Musk reacted to the video with his comment "Progress." Internet users were equally impressed, commending Tesla's ingenuity and eagerly anticipating further advancements.

The shared video and image on X has raised a sense of excitement among the social media users. One user wrote, "Namaste Mr Musk.. Visit India soon", while other posted, "Hello and How are outdated Namaste is the latest".