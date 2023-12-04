ELON MUSK SHARES TRAFFIC VERSUS REVENUE STATS OF X COMPARES IT WITH FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

Hyderabad: The famous billlionaire Elon Musk, also the Chief Technology Officer of X, formerly known as Twitter, recently shared an image which shows that X has surpassed arch rivals - Facebook and Instagram in terms of organic traffic. The post emphasises that despite the higher organic traffic, X experiences minimal paid traffic with a lower paid topic price.

According to the post by Elon Musk on X, as of November 2023 in the United States, X's desktop SE traffic (organic traffic from Google) is 650.9 million, outpacing Meta's Facebook and Instagram with 520.7 million and 496.5 million, respectively.

Additionally, X only records 1.1K (1100) in paid traffic, while Instagram and Facebook show figures of 99.9K and 708.4K in paid traffic. This trend extends to mobile traffic, where X leads Meta's social media platforms in organic traffic.

Examining revenue from these paid users, X maintains a paid traffic price of 14.3K USD, while Instagram and Facebook report 105.4K and 1.1 million USD, respectively.

However, X faces challenges as major advertisers such as Disney, IBM, Warner Bros, and Discovery have withdrawn their paid ad campaigns due to Elon Musk's controversial remarks on the platform. Musk expressed defiance towards advertisers and warning of potential consequences for the company.