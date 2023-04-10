Hyderabad: Post the infamous switch of the Twitter logo to the Doge meme, CEO Elon Musk might be experimenting with the social media platform's name now! A few hours after the name of Twitter's headquarters building, which has now been changed to "Titter", went viral the SpaceX and Tesla CEO reacted with a Tweet.

Elon Musk officially defended the move of covering the 'w' in the 'Twitter' title by calling it 'background colour'. The move has left netizens confused about whether the name of the Headquarters is now officially 'Titter' or not, while others are enjoying the amusing behaviour of the billionaire. “Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” responded Musk through a tweet.

To provide a clearer picture of the situation, recently people noticed that the 'Twitter' sign outside its headquarters was missing the 'w', and images of the headquarters, with the 'new name', started going viral. Netizens started wondering whether the CEO has changed the name of the company to 'Titter', and several reactions and memes started flooding the social media platform around the incident.

Elon Musk responded with a tweet that said the 'w' has been coloured similar to the background, putting an end to the speculations. But, it is still unclear whether the Twitter headquarters is still 'Twitter' or 'Titter'.

Twitter users reacted to Musk's post by saying "Referring to the paint of the sign as “background color” like it’s CSS 😂.”, while another commented that 'Titter' is better. A few days ago, Elon Musk switched the logo of Twitter with the infamous Doge meme of the cryptocurrency 'Dogecoin'. The logo was only changed for the web version of the social media platform and has now been switched again with the old blue bird of Twitter.