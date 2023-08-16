Hyderabad: After multiple snubs from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg of not being serious over the proposed 'cage fight', tech billionaire Elon Musk Wednesday admitted to having joked of taking on Zuck in a bout giving credence to Zuck's theory of Musk not being into the sport.

Musk accused Zuck of being running away from the fight. Yet, the latest post from the Musk has made his fanboys revel in X, formerly known as Twitter, cheering for the CEO of Tesla.

Many of them were subscribing to Musk and were posting content showing Zuck as having backed out.

Musk in his X app wrote: “Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION” Italy graciously offered a Colosseum Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space” Tragically, he was ahem “travelling” Is there anywhere he will fight?(sic)”

He tagged a link to a Daily Mail article.

Last week, Zuck, in his timeline of Threads, a social media app which offers microblogging services, announced that it was time to "move on" as Musk doesn't look "serious" about the "proposed fight". Zuck has cited the excuses Musk has been throwing up for not fixing a date.

Initially, Zuckerberg posted on Instagram story, “Send me the location” along with the screenshot of Musk’s tweet where he had first challenged the Meta owner. Responding to this, the X-owner accused Zuckerberg of apparently not accepting the challenge.

Earlier on Sunday, Zuckerberg in a cryptic post, gave the impression that he has backed off from the fight.

In a post on Threads, he said that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post.

This didn’t go down well with Musk, who took to X and threw some jabs at his tech rival. “Zuck is a chicken,” Musk posted.

As per Variety, the Meta and X/Twitter CEOs first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match in a series of back-and-forth messages on their platforms. Musk kicked off the exchange while replying to a June 20 Twitter thread where he wrote, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Recently Musk posted that the “Zuck v Musk fight” would be live-streamed via X with all proceeds going to charity. Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter, when he wrote on Threads, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” (with ANI inputs)