DEAD SATELLITE TO CRASH INTO EARTH ON WEDNESDAY NO THREAT TO HUMANS NASA

Washington A retired NASA satellite Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager RHESSI is expected to reenter Earth s atmosphere in April almost 21 years after launch It does not present any threat to humans the US space agency said Launched in 2002 the RHESSI observed solar flares and coronal mass ejections from its lowEarth orbit helping scientists understand the underlying physics of how such powerful bursts of energy are created NASA decommissioned it after 16 years in 2018 due to communications difficultiesThe US Department of Defense which is monitoring the satellite expects the 660pound spacecraft to reenter the atmosphere at approximately 930 pm EDT 7 am IST on Wednesday but the timings can vary While NASA expects most of the spacecraft to burn up as it travels through the atmosphere some components are expected to survive reentry The risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is low approximately one in 2467 the agency said in a statementThe spacecraft launched aboard an Orbital Sciences Corporation Pegasus XL rocket with a mission to image the highenergy electrons that carry a large part of the energy released in solar flares It achieved this with its sole instrument an imaging spectrometer which recorded Xrays and gamma rays from the Sun Before RHESSI no gammaray images nor highenergy Xray images had been taken of solar flaresAlso read Detailed map of dark matter proves Einstein s theory of gravityData from RHESSI provided vital clues about solar flares and their associated coronal mass ejections These events release the energy equivalent of billions of megatons of TNT into the solar atmosphere within minutes and can have effects on Earth including the disruption of electrical systems Understanding them has proven challengingDuring its mission tenure RHESSI recorded more than 100000 Xray events allowing scientists to study the energetic particles in solar flares The imager helped researchers determine the particles frequency location and movement which helped them understand where the particles were being acceleratedOver the years RHESSI documented the huge range in solar flare size from tiny nanoflares to massive superflares tens of thousands of times bigger and more explosive RHESSI even made discoveries not related to flares such as improving measurements of the Sun s shape and showing that terrestrial gammaray flashes bursts of gamma rays emitted from high in Earth s atmosphere over lightning storms are more common than previously thought IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed