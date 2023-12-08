Hyderabad: Rapid transformations are underway in the world of artificial intelligence. Noteworthy advancements are observed in the evolution of chatbots, increasingly mirroring human conversation. Key players in this dynamic landscape are OpenAI's ChatGPT, xAI's Grok, Google's Bard, and the emerging sensation, Google Gemini AI.

The tech revolution, initially rooted in text, has expanded into videos, audio, and images, after the tech giants, Google introduced its latest AI model Gemini on Wednesday. The Google Pixel 8 users will be the first to encounter these enhanced AI capabilities.

With the latest development, it becomes apparent that Google is positioning itself to compete with major rivals. The tech giant has also shared a comparison sheet highlighting key metrics where Gemini outperformed GPT-4, OpenAI's most formidable model to date.

Here are some key comparisons between Gemini and ChatGPT, and how Google's latest chatbot outperforms OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Gemini features in three different sizes- Gemini comes in three sizes - Ultra, designed for complex tasks; Pro, Google's optimal choice for versatility; and Nano, known for efficiency in on-device applications whereas ChatGPT is a large language model. Gemini Ultra excels in state-of-the-art benchmarking, tailored for data centres and undergoing safety review for a 2024 release. Gemini Pro, akin to GPT-3.5, prioritises low latency and cost-effectiveness, making it an ideal choice for those mindful of expenses. Nano, developed for on-device use, offers Nano 1 and Nano 2 with varying parameters. Notably, Nano will feature in the Google Pixel 8 Pro, marking a significant stride in AI-enabled smartphones.

Mastering multiple modes- Gemini does not only feature text mastery, it integrates various data types, including audio, text, video, image and code. Fueled by Google’s TPUv5 chips, it is reportedly five times more powerful than GPT-4, handling complex tasks with remarkable speed. Gemini also boasts of surpassing human experts in the MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding) benchmark, scoring an impressive 90% across a diverse range of subjects.

Transitioning to the next level with cutting-edge capabilities- Gemini, trained on extensive text and code datasets, ensures the latest information availability, delivering accurate and reliable responses. It outshines GPT-4 by constantly evolving, and excelling in tasks deemed 'expert level' for humans. Unlike its predecessor, Gemini adapts in real-time, integrating new information to keep its knowledge always current and relevant, the makers claim.

Scientific research- Gemini exhibits strength in scientific research. According to its makers, it has the capability to analyse extensive datasets, discern patterns, and propose hypotheses for further investigation. This technological marvel holds immense potential to revolutionise scientific discovery across diverse fields, including technology and medicine, the makers say. Its multifaceted capabilities enable it not only to comprehend textual information but also to decipher intricate graphs, extracting valuable insights from thousands of research papers, they add.

Gemini Pro and Ultra- The introduction of Gemini Pro, surpassing the capabilities of its predecessor GPT-3.5, marks a significant advancement. Integrated into Google's widely used chatbot Bard and various Google Apps, Gemini Pro offers free accessibility to millions of users. Outperforming GPT-3.5 in six out of eight benchmarks, Gemini Pro emerges as the most potent free AI chatbot globally, potentially overshadowing ChatGPT in the foreseeable future. While Gemini Pro's multimodal features and widespread availability position it as a formidable competitor, its true impact is likely to unfold over time.

Gemini Ultra, the pinnacle of the Gemini family, boasts of outperforming GPT-4. In a year where AI models struggled to surpass GPT-4, Gemini Ultra excels in 30 out of 32 prominent academic benchmarks. Its superior performance extends to reasoning tasks, mathematics, and even Python code generation, signalling a remarkable leap forward in AI capabilities.