COMMUNICATION LINK ESTABLISHED BETWEEN CHANDRAYAAN 3 LANDER AND MOX ISRO

Bengaluru: Soon after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO said communication link was established between the Lander and the space agency's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here.

The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.

Earlier in the day, the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole. India became the first country to have achieved the historic feat. ISRO chief S Somanath on Wednesday congratulated the people of the country on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said, "Indian is on the moon".

"India is on the Moon", S Somanath said as Chandrayaan-3 lander module Vikram made a safe and soft landing on the Moon. Officials at India's space agency ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg watched the live telecast and as soon as the touchdown happened he sported a big smile and waved the tricolour.

