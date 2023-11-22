San Francisco (US) : In just a few days, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI took a U-turn and said that ousted CEO Sam Altman is to return to the company with a new board. Only a few days ago, the previous board of OpenAI fired Altman following alleged differences over policy issues, reports said. The ChatGPT maker said that it was working on the details for the return of Altman as CEO. On his part, Altman said that that with the new board and with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's support, he was looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft.

OpenAI took to X, formerly Twitter, saying, "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."