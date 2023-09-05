Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) on Tuesday released the first 3-D image of Vikram Lander on the moon. The image was created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover, the ISRO said as it shared on X (formerly Twitter) the image captured on August 30, 2023.

The space agency, in its post, said Anaglyph is a simple visualization of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images. "The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover. In this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions," the space agency said and recommended Red & Cyan glasses for viewing the picture in 3D.

"NavCam was developed by LEOS / ISRO. Data Processing is carried out by SAC / ISRO," the ISRO added.

Earlier on Monday, ISRO said it conducted a successful hop test where the Vikram lander was elevated and soft landed again on the Moon. Following the test, the lander payloads were switched off. The hop test will help scientists in future Moon missions where samples could be brought back to Earth and more importantly help the human missions being planned, ISRO added.

The space agency said Vikram Lander was set into sleep mode around 8 am Monday. Payloads have been switched off while lander receivers are kept on. Before going into sleep mode, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads on lander were performed at the new location. The data collected was received at the Earth.

