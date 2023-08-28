Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday that the Chandrayaan-3 rover came across a crater on lunar surface on August 27 and was made to retrace its path.

The space agency said the rover was safely heading on a new path. "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path," ISRO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On August 23, India scripted history as Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite. ISRO Chairman S Somanath believes that India is capable of launching more interplanetary missions and the objective of the space agency is the overall progress of the country through the expansion of the space sector.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long-term vision about the country's space sector and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all ready to implement it, he told reporters at the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram Saturday night. "As far as we are concerned, not just the soft landing, but the entire aspects of the Chandrayaan-3 were 100 per cent successful. The entire country is proud of it and extending support to us," Somanath said

"We are capable of travelling more to Moon, Mars or Venus...But, we have to enhance our confidence for that...besides that, there should be more investment as well," he added. Our space sector should be expanded further contributing to the overall progress of the country and that is the objective of ISRO, the ISRO chief said.

