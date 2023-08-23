Hyderabad: On the cusp of a historic moment, India's space community is abuzz with anticipation as the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission gears up for an audacious soft landing on the Moon's surface today.

ISRO will live telecast the final moments of the touchdown and it can be watched in the following link:

8.49 am

Prayers were offered across India and in the US for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 Mission. Members of the Indian-American prayed at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey. The community said: "It's a proud moment for all of our Indian community. Hopefully, everything will be okay. Best wishes to the Chandrayaan team."

8.24 am

Astrophysicist RC Kapoor says the world is watching keenly with their eyes peeled to Chandrayaan 3. "ISRO is one of the best space agencies in the world. We hope that we're successful in the soft landing. With this, ISRO will become the fourth agency to have done a soft landing (successful landing) on the moon"

Astrophysicist RC Kapoor says the world is watching keenly with their eyes peeled to Chandrayaan 3. "ISRO is one of the best space agencies in the world. We hope that we're successful in the soft landing. With this, ISRO will become the fourth agency to have done a soft landing (successful landing) on the moon" The groundbreaking venture, propelled by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is set to cement India's position among the pioneering space-faring nations, as it eyes becoming the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's celestial companion.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module stands as a testament to human ingenuity and determination. The LM, comprising the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, is poised to make history with its impending touchdown on the lunar terrain. The clock is ticking, and the world's attention turns to the Moon's south polar region, where this daring feat is scheduled to unfold at precisely 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

If successful, Chandrayaan-3's landing will mark a monumental milestone for India, as it would become the fourth nation to master the intricate technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface. Joining the ranks of the United States, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, India's accomplishment will stand as a testament to its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

Scientific ambitions and lunar endeavours- Chandrayaan-3 is not merely a venture of conquest but a mission of science and discovery. Building upon the foundation of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, this follow-on mission carries a multifaceted objective. It aims to showcase the prowess of safe and soft-landing capabilities on the lunar expanse. Beyond that, it promises to revolutionize humans' understanding of the Moon through roving activities and in-situ scientific experiments that hold the potential to unveil secrets hidden within its ancient surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is not merely a venture of conquest but a mission of science and discovery. Building upon the foundation of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, this follow-on mission carries a multifaceted objective. It aims to showcase the prowess of safe and soft-landing capabilities on the lunar expanse. Beyond that, it promises to revolutionize humans' understanding of the Moon through roving activities and in-situ scientific experiments that hold the potential to unveil secrets hidden within its ancient surface. Learnings from the past: From setback to resilience- Chandrayaan-3 is not ISRO's first foray into lunar exploration. The preceding Chandrayaan-2 mission, launched in 2019, faced a hurdle during its lunar phase when the lander 'Vikram' encountered anomalies in its braking system, leading to a crash on the lunar surface. This setback, however, served as a stepping stone for Chandrayaan-3's resurgence, driving the space agency to adopt a failure-based design approach that meticulously safeguards against potential challenges.

Chandrayaan-3 is not ISRO's first foray into lunar exploration. The preceding Chandrayaan-2 mission, launched in 2019, faced a hurdle during its lunar phase when the lander 'Vikram' encountered anomalies in its braking system, leading to a crash on the lunar surface. This setback, however, served as a stepping stone for Chandrayaan-3's resurgence, driving the space agency to adopt a failure-based design approach that meticulously safeguards against potential challenges. Meticulous engineering and lunar journey- The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission, initiated on July 14 aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, embarked on a 41-day voyage with the singular aim of reaching the lunar south pole. This historic mission is of even greater significance, as it unfolds mere days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft met an unfortunate end, crashing into the Moon while spiralling out of control.

Countdown to '17 minutes of terror'- Amidst meticulous planning and precision engineering, the final leg of Chandrayaan-3's journey presents an adrenaline-pumping endeavour often termed as the "17 minutes of terror." During this crucial autonomous phase, the lander must execute a series of precisely timed engine firings, manage fuel consumption, and conduct intricate scans of the lunar terrain to ensure a safe landing, all in the span of a mere 17 minutes.

Amidst meticulous planning and precision engineering, the final leg of Chandrayaan-3's journey presents an adrenaline-pumping endeavour often termed as the "17 minutes of terror." During this crucial autonomous phase, the lander must execute a series of precisely timed engine firings, manage fuel consumption, and conduct intricate scans of the lunar terrain to ensure a safe landing, all in the span of a mere 17 minutes. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said the landing process entails a daring manoeuvre of transitioning the lander from a horizontal to a vertical orientation as it hurtles towards the Moon's surface. This transformation requires intricate calculations and simulations to ensure a flawless execution—a lesson learned from the challenges faced during Chandrayaan-2's mission.

Glimpse into the future: Rover's scientific expedition- Post-landing, the Pragyan rover will descend from the lander's belly, navigating the lunar landscape with a sense of purpose. Armed with advanced scientific payloads, including the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer and Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope, Pragyan is set to unravel the Moon's chemical composition and mineralogical secrets.