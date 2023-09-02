Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday that Pragyan Rover in Chandrayaan-3 Mission has completed its assignments and has been safely parked and put into sleep mode.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander. Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador," the space agency said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As far as the research conducted by Pragyan so far is concerned, the space agency on Thursday said the Chandrayaan-3 mission authenticated the presence of sulphur on the lunar south pole region after on site tests. ISRO said the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) instrument onboard the Pragyan confirmed the presence of sulphur and some other elements in the lunar south. Before that, on Tuesday, ISRO announced that another instrument, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), found sulphur in the region.

In line with expectations, ISRO also reported the LIBS instrument had detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen.

