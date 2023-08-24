CHANDRAYAAN 3 LUNAR MISSION PRAGYAN ROVER RAMPS DOWN FROM VIKRAM LANDER WALKS ON MOON SAYS ISRO

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the successful ramp down of Pragyan Rover from Lander Module, Vikram, on Thursday. The Lander soft-landed on Moon at 6.03 pm on Wednesday.

"Chandrayaan-3 ROVER Made in India! Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon !" the ISRO said.

India created history after the Chandrayaan-3 mission made a successful soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening. India became just the fourth country in the world to achieve the rare feat. India joined the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission was launched on July 24 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and it was successful in soft landing on the Moon with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announcing that the country is on the moon.