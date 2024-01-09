Hyderabad/Las Vegas: Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2024 is here! World’s top tech companies descend on Las Vegas for the biggest tech show which is slated for January 9 to 12. The companies are poised to unveil their new gadgets, including TVs, laptops, experimental tech, as well as electric vehicles.

Theme for 2024- The theme for the year 2024 is generative artificial intelligence, and the brands are most likely adding AI to the devices we use every day.

Samsung's ‘AI for All’

Samsung Electronics Tuesday shared its vision for how artificial intelligence (AI) technology will enable people to experience their devices more intuitively and conveniently than ever before. Presenting these ideas at a press conference at CES 2024, Samsung teamed up with key partners to outline the technology behind this vision and how new products and services use AI capabilities to make life easier.

Galaxy Book4 series- The tech company also launched the Galaxy Book4 series powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with a host of generative AI features and the capability to use a Samsung smartphone as a web camera.

Neo QLED 8K QN900D- In another announcement, Samsung unveiled the Neo QLED 8K QN900D with an integrated AI Processor, NQ8 AI Gen featuring an 8 times greater AI neural network and a two times faster NPU than its predecessor, which helps in tasks like automatic upscaling of low-resolution content to 8K and Samsung is also using AI to amplify voice.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator- Samsung is also adding Artificial Intelligence to the refrigerator with the launch of the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, featuring a massive 32-inch display with AI Vision Inside and AI Family Hub. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo includes an AI Hub with a 7-inch LCD screen, and lastly, there is a Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, which uses AI to offer an efficient cleaning experience.

“With the emergence of artificial intelligence, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live. Samsung’s broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all," Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division said.

Intel's 14th Gen chips

Chip-maker Intel announced its full 14th Gen mobile and desktop processors that will power some of the upcoming gaming laptops. The new mobile and desktop processor lineup, unveiled at the flagship 'CES 2024' here, includes powerful new HX-series mobile processors and mainstream 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors.

Additionally, Intel introduced its new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U, for performant mainstream thin-and-light mobile systems. The new Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors are built for gamers, creators and professionals who need both higher levels of compute performance and require the mobility that a laptop provides, said the company.

Led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, featuring eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), the new HX-series combines best-in-class connectivity with incredible single- and multi-thread performance. Additionally, the HX-series features a leap in creator performance thanks to 50 per cent more E-cores in the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors.

The new processor family includes op to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency delivering up to 17 per cent better gaming performance and up to 51 per cent faster multitasking performance versus competition.

Dell's Alienware

Dell on Tuesday announced three new high-performance Alienware branded gaming laptops at the CES 2024. The Alienware m16 R2 unfolds with a redesigned form factor and upgraded hardware. The Alienware X16 R2 is one of the thinnest and most premium 16-inch gaming laptops that the company has ever produced. The Alienware m18 R2 is one of the high-performance gaming laptops with a large 18-inch display.

The Alienware m16 R2 comes with a new stealth mode, which quickly allows users to disable all the lighting effects by pressing F2. These new laptops are powered by the Intel Core Ultra H series of processors with up to RTX 40 series mobile graphics card. These laptops offer up to 240Hz refresh rate display and all these laptops come with an upgraded 1080p web camera.

Sony's Playstation Controller

Sony Honda Mobility returned to the CES this year with some updates to its Afeela EV. While the car itself may not be any closer to moving out from being a concept, Sony had some fun with it: they drove it onto the stage with a PlayStation controller.

President of Sony Honda Mobility Izumi Kawanishi was quick to point out that Afeela owners likely won’t be driving cars using controllers in the future.

Samsung-Hyundai collaboration

Samsung has announced that they are collaborating with Hyundai to develop “home-to-car” and “car-to-home” services to all Kia and Hyundai vehicles.