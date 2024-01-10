BOAT LUNAR PRO LTE SMARTWATCH WITH ESIM CONNECTIVITY LAUNCHED IN INDIA KNOW PRICE AND FEATURES

Hyderabad: Consumer audio lifestyle brand, boAt launched a new smartwatch in India, Lunar Pro LTE, that comes up with e-SIM support and built-in GPS.

"Stay effortlessly connected with the Lunar Pro LTE's eSIM support, enabling calls and quick SMS replies without relying on your phone. Enjoy seamless connections through Bluetooth and e-SIM calling dual chipset connectivity," the company said.

The domestic wearable manufacturer's new device will let users easily make and receive calls and messages directly from the smartwatch. The Boat Lunar Pro LTE also comes with Bluetooth calling support.

Price- The Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch is available for an exclusive launch price of ₹9,999. Available in sleek black and refined brown, the smartwatch can be purchased online on Flipkart and boat-lifestyle.com.

Features of Boat Lunar Pro LTE

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, boasts 600 nits’ brightness, and a sharp 454x454 resolution. With its Always-On Display and Wake Gesture feature -- users will get to access information instantly. From professional appointments to personal commitments, the Lunar Pro adapts to you, offering over 100 Cloud Watch Faces for personalisation, easily downloadable from the Timeshow App. It comes with voice assistant support and the IP68 rating makes it dust and water-resistant. The smartwatch comes equipped with a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. Track sleep patterns and manage stress with guided breathing. Keep active with accurate monitoring of steps, calories burned, and distance covered using GPS precision. It also offers over 100 sports modes for a diversified fitness routine. The smartwatch comes IP68 certified with Swim-Proof Technology. Users will also get to manage battery life effortlessly by choosing from Standard, Intelligent, or Smart battery modes. Boat Lunar Pro LTE is backed by a 577 mAh battery which promises to offer up to 7 days of battery backup on a single charge.