Apple shuts down customer service for Elon Musk's X, directs users to official channel
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: In a recent development, tech giant Apple has announced that it will no longer be providing customer support to Elon Musk's X (formerly twitter).
Customers seeking assistance via the AppleSupport handle on X are now met with automated replies guiding them to Apple's official website for help. The move comes as a departure from Apple's longstanding practice of offering direct customer support on the social media platform, a feature in place since 2016.
Individuals reaching out to AppleSupport on X through direct messages are now greeted with automated responses containing links to Apple's "Get Support" page. The automated responses emphasise that while they can aid with challenges, users are encouraged to pursue continued support through other channels for optimal assistance. Furthermore, the account no longer engages with consumer posts mentioning the company.
“It sounds like you have an issue with your iPhone. We can help, but to provide the best support we’d like to continue this conversation in another support channel,” reads the message.
Previously, the AppleSupport account description said, "every day to answer your questions," but this information has since been removed. The account will continue to share tips, tricks, and helpful information, including videos from the Apple Support channel on YouTube, according to sources.
While direct customer support is no longer available on Twitter, Apple's support community platform will still maintain human service during the transition to phone support. Meanwhile, the reported termination of comments on videos posted to the Apple Support channel on YouTube is another notable change in the Apple support ecosystem.