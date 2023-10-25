Hyderabad: In yet another exciting announcement for tech enthusiasts, Apple has issued a media invite for a product launch event with the enigmatic title "Scary Fast", scheduled for October 31. “You’re invited to watch a special Apple Event online. Tune in at the official website of Apple," the company said in its invite on its events page.

The company's signature Apple logo has taken on a transformation, turning into the iconic Macintosh finder icon. This visual hint has sent ripples of excitement throughout the tech world, with speculation rife about the unveiling of new Mac products.

Time- The mega event is actually scheduled for Monday, October 30, at 5.00 pm PT(Pacific time). For Indians living in the subcontinent, the event will be streamed in the early hours of Tuesday, October 31 at 5.30 am IST.

Where to watch- The company will be live streaming the mega event on their official website, Apple.com.

What can we expect from the event?- The Apple event promises exciting revelations. According to reports, the tech giant is poised to announce a refreshed 24-inch iMac, possibly powered by the M2 or M3 chip. It is also expected that the company will unveil the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, potentially equipped with cutting-edge 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The new M3 chip could make its debut alongside the latest MacBooks and iMacs,

The imminent iMac update is long overdue, given that the last model introduced the first M1 chip. In addition to the iMac, Apple is expected to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro and introduce a new variant of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring the M3 chip. However, it's unlikely that new iPads will make an appearance, as they appear to be on track for an early 2024 launch.

The next-generation Apple Silicon chips promise remarkable performance, boasting up to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores. This leap in power efficiency positions the forthcoming MacBook Pros as the most potent laptops ever produced by Apple.

Despite their new chips, the upcoming Macs are expected to maintain the familiar appearance of their predecessors, with performance and efficiency being the primary differentiators. As Apple recently unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip, there may be no significant announcements related to the MacBook Air. Plans for refreshing the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are said to be on the horizon.

Apple has strategically timed this event, coinciding with Qualcomm's announcement of its M2 competitor, the Snapdragon X Elite, equipped with a 12-core Oryon CPU. Qualcomm claims that this chip can outperform the Apple M2 Max while consuming less power.

Apple's entry into Generative AI- The tech giant is also making strides in the field of generative AI technology. Apple is actively engaged in developing generative AI features for its iPhones, Macs, and various services. This initiative, known as Apple GPT, involves a substantial language model (LLM).