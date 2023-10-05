APPLE RELEASES NEW IOS 17 UPDATE TO FIX IPHONE 15 OVERHEATING ISSUE

Hyderabad: In the latest update, Apple issued a new iOS 17 update to fix overheating issues in iPhone 15 series experienced by some users.

The iOS 17.0.3, currently being rolled out to eligible iPhones, addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected. "This update provides important bug fixes and security updates", the tech giant said.

According to the company, few of the users have raised their complaints of phones' overheating. However, it's unclear how many users have been impacted by the issue. Apple has identified a few conditions which can cause new iPhones to run 'warmer' than expected, including a bug in the iOS 17 software and some third-party apps like Instagram, IANS reported.

Additionally, the latest update also comes with two important security fixes, including a fix for a breach that had been actively exploited. An attacker with access to the device could elevate their privileges to run malicious code, it added.

"The issue was addressed with improved checks," the tech giant said.

iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 are now available for iPhone and iPad models compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The users can install the update, which is approximately 420 MB in size.