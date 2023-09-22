Hyderabad: The long-awaited Apple iPhone 15 series has finally gone on sale on Friday, garnering substantial attention and excitement from eager Apple enthusiasts. The iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, was unveiled earlier on September 12 during Apple's "Wonderlust" event.

Apple ends charger woes adopts USB-C type charging-One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 series is the incorporation of the dynamic island feature, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the adoption of USB-C type charging in both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

As per The Verge, the iPhone 15 also has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness. The peak brightness of this display is 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14.

Major advancements have been made in the camera system of both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The main camera sensor has been upgraded to 48 megapixels from the previous 12 megapixels, and improvements to the portrait mode eliminate the need for manual switching to portrait mode.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen, both available in an array of appealing colors including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Prices of all iPhone models:

iPhone 15 Price in India:

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus Price in India:

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 Pro Price in India:

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in India:

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900

The Pro models are powered by the A17 Pro chip, touted by Apple as having the fastest performance in any smartphone, potentially rivaling high-end PCs. Notable changes include a USB-C port replacing the traditional Lightning port and an "Action Button" replacing the ring/silent switch, offering customisation for shortcuts, accessibility features, camera access, flashlight activation, and more.

Discounts/Offers/Cashbacks- Apple has announced enticing discounts for customers using HDFC Bank Cards. Customers buying iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max using HDFC Bank Cards will receive an instant discount of Rs 6,000, while non-Pro models like the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus offer a cashback of Rs 5,000 for HDFC Bank Card users. These offers also extend to older iPhone models, providing discounts of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 on the iPhone SE.