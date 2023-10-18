Hyderabad: The tech giant Apple has unveiled an affordable variant of its highly sought-after Apple Pencil, now equipped with a USB-C port. The company announced that the latest variant of Apple Pencil will be available in early November.

Features- The latest Apple Pencil offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity, with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage. It features a sliding cap, ingeniously designed to cover the USB-C port, offering convenient connectivity and charging options. It magnetically attaches to the side edge of an iPad, including the 10th-generation model released last year, ensuring easy storage and accessibility, Apple said.

Price- Apple enthusiasts can get their hands on this marvel for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for students) starting early November, promising an elevated user experience.

Compatibility- According to Apple, the latest Pencil integrates with all iPad models featuring a USB-C port. This includes the 10th-generation iPad, iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generations), and the iPad mini (6th generation).

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said, “Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more.”

Additionally, the design of the Apple Pencil doesn't just stop at functionality; it extends to preserving battery life. When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the pencil automatically enters 'sleep mode', resulting in energy conservation.

Alternatives to the latest Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil (1st generation)- This pencil is compatible with iPad (10th generation) and iPad (9th generation) and is available in the market for Rs 9,500. It supports pressure sensitivity, delivering a fluid and natural drawing experience. The Pencil works with iPad (10th generation), and the Lightning port on iPad (9th generation) makes it easy to quickly connect Apple Pencil (1st generation) for pairing and charging.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)- The 2nd generation pencil is compatible with iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models and the apple enthusiasts can get one for Rs 11,900. It enhances and streamlines professional workflows with support for pressure, the double-tap gesture, and Apple Pencil hover on iPad Pro models with M2. Compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) features a matte finish and flat side that supports magnetic pairing and charging.