California/Hyderabad: At the Connect 2023, Meta unveiled its much anticipated first mainstream mixed reality headset, Meta Quest 3 on Wednesday, after tantalising tech enthusiasts in June.

The company claims the Quest 3, starting at a staggering price of $499.99 USD, to be their most powerful headset yet which blends the physical and virtual worlds. The headset is 40% thinner and much more comfortable than other headsets, with 2x the graphics performance.

"Quest 3 maps the room you're in so you can play virtual games like building Legos on your table, and if you need to duck some incoming fire you can hide behind your physical couch," Zuckerberg informed on his broadcast channel.

The buyers can expect these things in the box:

Meta Quest 3 Headset with pre-installed Standard Facial Interface Touch Plus Controllers with wrist straps and 2 AA Batteries Charging cable & power adapter

Some of the notable features of Meta Quest 3 are:

Mixed-Reality features- The Meta Quest 3 introduces mixed-reality features, providing users a taste of immersive experiences like watching NBA games courtside or venturing into other dimensions right from their living rooms.

Enhanced Passthrough- The headset's passthrough, driven by dual front cameras, delivers a vivid, clear view of the environment, stepping ahead of the Quest 2's black-and-white display.

Seamless VR-to-AR transition- The full-colour passthrough facilitates a smooth switch between VR content and augmented reality (AR) experiences through a simple double-tap gesture.

Enhanced performance- The Meta Quest 3 pioneers the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, boosting graphics processing power by two fold compared to its predecessor, ensuring sharper visuals and faster loading times.

Expansive gaming library- With over 100 new and upgraded titles are set to feature in the Meta Quest 3 by year-end, users can enjoy seamlessly an array of games with enhanced graphics and immersive experiences.

Smart mapping- Meta Quest 3 automatically maps the user's surroundings, identifying walls, furniture, and objects, enhancing interactions with the virtual world and opening new possibilities for engaging experiences.

Spatially aware digital objects- Meta is set to introduce 'augments,' interactive digital objects aware of their physical environment, offering an innovative blend of virtual and real-life elements.

Enhanced display- The Meta Quest 3 boasts a 4K+ Infinite Display with a remarkable resolution increase of 30% over its predecessor, providing an immersive visual experience with a broader field of view.

Sleek Design- The implementation of a streamlined lens stack makes the Meta Quest 3 40% sleeker than its forerunner, ensuring a comfortable fit and an improved weight distribution.

The implementation of a streamlined lens stack makes the Meta Quest 3 40% sleeker than its forerunner, ensuring a comfortable fit and an improved weight distribution. Social media- The Quest 3 offer the users to keep themselves connected to their social media apps along with the headset. The users can plug in with access to their go-to-platforms while in headset.