Hyderabad: Billionaire Elon Musk has indulged in drug usage in the past, taking LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic drugs at parties frequently, where guests had to sign non-disclosure agreements and give up their phones, a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed.

Rebutting the media reports, the now rebranded Twitter owner said "...while simultaneously leading Tesla to be the world’s most valuable car company (Model Y is the selling vehicle on Earth) and SpaceX to be the world’s most valuable space company (~80% of all payload to orbit last year). Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it(sic)!"

The WSJ report stated that in recent years, some executives and board members at his companies "have developed a persistent concern that there is another component driving his behavior: his use of drugs."

What Musk's attorney said- Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told the WSJ that his client is "regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test". He referred to "false facts" in the report, without detailing those. People close to Tesla and SpaceX CEO were quoted as saying in the report that his drug use is ongoing, and "he’s consuming ketamine".

Musk's denial- The world's richest man Musk has received brickbats after top executives from his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, expressed concern over his drug use, the report said. However, Musk has since denied these claims.

The Tesla founder denied all the allegations and concerns posed by the Tesla and SpaceX top executives. Musk said “not even trace quantities” of drugs were found in his system in the past, in an apparent reference to the tests undertaken at the behest of NASA after his "one puff" outing with Joe Rogan, who hosted Elon in one of his podcast shows.

Musk's jibe at WSJ report- Reacting to the report, the X owner posted late on Sunday that “WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird”. On Monday morning, Musk posted on his social media handle which read, "TMZ has vastly higher standards than the WSJ (actually)."

'Would definitely take them'- Musk also shared a cryptic post where he wrote, "If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!"

'Doesn't really like doing illegal stuff'- The billionaire said that no drugs were ever detected in his system over three years of random drug testing. After the clips of Musk smoking marijuana sparked controversy, the billionaire downplayed the incident by saying that he had only taken "one puff". He had also told his biographer Walter Isaacson that he "doesn't really like doing illegal stuff."