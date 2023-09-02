Hyderabad: Aditya L1 has successfully separated from the PSLV rocket, says the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath, nearly a couple of hours after the successful blastoff from Sriharikata Spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

Somanath congratulated all the scientists who have contributed the successful blast off of India's maiden space based scientific observatory solar mission.

Somanath who led the launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre - SDSC (formerly known as Sriharikota Range - SHAR) individually shook hands with the scientists who were manning the operations.

He was later congratulated by the Union Minister Jitendra Singh who was there to witness the successful liftoff of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying Aditya-L1 from here at 11.50 am.

"The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point," the ISRO announced in its social media handle in X.