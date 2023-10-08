Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Aditya-L1 Mission's spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's premier space organisation. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ISRO said that efforts were on to ensure that the solar mission spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion.

The space agency's social media post said: "A Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s. It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuvre performed on September 19, 2023."

ISRO further said that the TCM ensures that the spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. As the Aditya-L1 spacecraft continues to move ahead, the magnetometer will be turned on again within a few days, the agency said.