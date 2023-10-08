Aditya L1 spacecraft healthy, trajectory correction manoeuvre performed: ISRO
Published: 26 minutes ago
Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Aditya-L1 Mission's spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's premier space organisation. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ISRO said that efforts were on to ensure that the solar mission spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion.
The space agency's social media post said: "A Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s. It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuvre performed on September 19, 2023."
ISRO further said that the TCM ensures that the spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. As the Aditya-L1 spacecraft continues to move ahead, the magnetometer will be turned on again within a few days, the agency said.
Last September this year, the launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 rocket was successfully accomplished by ISRO from its space launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is carrying a total of seven different payloads to study the Sun. Four of these satellites will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields, according to ISRO scientists.