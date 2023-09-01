Hyderabad/Chennai: ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the space agency was gearing up for the September 2 launch of the country's ambitious solar space mission, Aditya-L1 and that the countdown for its launch will start on Friday.

The maiden space based scientific solar mission of the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

"We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. So tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the day after tomorrow launch," Somanath told reporters here at Chennai Airport.

"After launch we will see further," he added.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions.

Aditya L1, the solar mission- It will be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft will place the satellite in a halo orbit at L1, the ISRO said.

Once placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point, the satellite will have the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. It will offer advantage in observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

The launch vehicle carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

Four payloads will directly view the Sun and record its observations, which will be relayed back to the earth centre. The other three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at L1. It will provide for important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium, the ISRO said in its objectives of the solar mission.

The scientific payloads are expected to provide most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc, the ISRO said.