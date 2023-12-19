New Delhi: Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission, will reach its destination, Lagrange Point 1, early next month, to be precise, around the first week of January 2024, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Meanwhile, ISRO will conduct a series of tests related to India’s maiden human space mission, Gaganyaan, in the next year, he said.

During an exclusive interview with Sansad TV in New Delhi, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said this has been possible due to the courage and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke taboos of the past and provided an enabling milieu by opening up India's space sector to private players, as a result of which there is an overwhelming response from startups and industry.

With the unlocking of space technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said the common masses of the country have been able to witness the launch of mega space events like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya. Over 10,000 people came to see the Aditya launch and some 1,000 media persons were there during the Chandrayaan-3 launch.

Dr Jitendra Singh said this is also vindicated by the fact that India witnessed an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore in Space Startups in the last nine months of the current financial year from April to December 2023. “From just one Startup in the space sector four years ago, we have almost 190 private Space Startups after opening up of the sector and the earlier ones of them have now turned entrepreneurs,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that although the Indian space programme started late, about the time when the leading space-faring nations were racing to the Moon, today the world is eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3 studies which landed on the virgin South Polar region of the Moon. During PM Modi’s visit to Washington, NASA proposed to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), which is likely to materialise next year, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said India is utilising space applications in almost all sectors such as infrastructure development, ‘Svamitva’ GPS land mapping and Smart Cities. “Space research now touches each person’s life in one way or the other,” he said, adding Atomic Energy is today being used for Clean Energy and in food preservation and the medical field.

Pointing out that about 50-60% of NASA’s projects come from private funding, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which will have about 70% funding from non-government sources, will pave the way for the PPP model in India’s S&T goals.

“If we have to achieve global standards, our parameters and our yardstick have to be global,” he said. After the success of G20 and India’s efforts towards mitigating climate change, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The world is ready to be led by us.”

Citing PM Modi’s slogan “Vocal for Local”, Dr Jitendra Singh said there has been a spurt in the sale of local products. “Khadi for fashion, Khadi for nation,” has become the trend, he said, stating that India is now witnessing a reverse brain drain.