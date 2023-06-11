New Delhi Soon after the launch of military operations by Russia in Ukraine in February 2022 which resulted in an escalating armed confrontation between the two countries Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first world leader to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and recourse to peace negotiationsModi reached out to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a universally acceptabe wise coun el the USled West had by then already become involved in support of the Ukrainian fight against RussiaIndia took the stand from the very beginning of the conflict that concerns of both the warring countries had to be taken note of Those who loudly advocated for NATO support to Ukraine implicitly upheld the Cold War approach in a situation where the dismemberment of USSR had already reduced that superpower to a much shrunken RussiaAs the prolonged war entered the second year the emergence of China as an active stakeholder in the UkraineRussia conflict has drawn the attention of the world and led to intense speculation among strategic analysts about China s President Xi inping s moves in regard to this ongoing military confrontationChina first talked of principled n utrality but as the conflict got prolonged and showed signs of escalation it started putting emphasis on a political solution of the Ukraine crisis while standing firmly with Russia Xi Jinping s meeting with President Putin in Moscow on March 21 2023 underscored the Chiness stance of facilitating tal s for peace China at the same time made moves to check the adverse geopolitical fallout of the deepening Cold War kind of polarization between the US and Russia on its own interestsIntere tingly China s proclaimed 12point stand on The kraine crisis made public on the completion of one year of the conflict ech ed what India s strategic analysts had already been spelling out by way of a framework for negotiations for pea e In China s presentation respect for the sovereignty f all countries is meant to uphold the cause of Ukraine while criticism of unil teral sanctions is designed to express support for RussiaThe call for ceasing hostilities to resume peace talks is directed more at Russia but the advice to abandon old War mentality was clearly meant for the USled West Like India China was totally opposed to any use of nuclear weapons Favouring the movement of grains and maintenance of industrial supply chains is aimed at containing the geopolitical repercussions of the conflict from the Chinese viewpoint P stwar reconstruction favoured by India was an important element of the Chinese framework for peace talks too India on its part would even expect Russia to contribute to that exercise in Ukraine as a goodwill gesture India would like Ukraine to reaffirm its democratic polity based on the principle of one man one vote to assuage its Russianspeaking minority and also to make it clear that it was not seeking NATO membership these were the prerequisites for the negotiators before they could broach the subject of withdrawal of Russian troops from UkrainePrime Minister Modi continues to receive endorsement universally of the idea of India taking the initiative for bringing about a peace settlement the US Europe Ukraine and Russia are all in line with this proposition and it would be quite appropriate for India not to let go of this strategic advantage over China A trackII initiative under the aegis of NSAs of India Russia and Ukraine could be a good starting point in this regardChina s world strategy including its stand on the UkraineRussia military confrontation is not difficult to fathom Xi Jinping is still pursuing the economic path to making China a superpower an while building the country s military strength he would like geopolitical stability to continue to enable China to push ahead with economic expansionChina s Belt amp Roads Initiative BRI is in full swing as its strategic extension to Afghanistan and Iran proves China continues to follow the Maoist doctrine of two ste s forward one step backwards as was evident on the SinoIndian border on one hand and the IndoPacific on the other all t is being in line with Sun Tzu s dictum of winning a war without fighting China s ambition of becoming the second superpower after the US matches the rise of Xi Jinping to the status of Mao Zedong with the Communist Party Congress last year voting for enshrining Xi s thoughts on Socialism with Chinese characteristi s for the new era in the party s constitution Earlier the National People s Congress lifted the twoterm embargo on Presidentship making way for Xi Jinping to remain President of China for life Xi Jinping has also been an advocate of the Sinicization of Marxism and ta ked of the civilisational strength of China in that contextAll this makes China a formidable adversary to watch In the context of the UkraineRussia military conflict Xi Jinping has adopted the shrewd strategy of keeping the axis with Russia strong as ever deprecating the USled West while projecting himself as a wel wisher of Ukraine criticising India s membership of Quad stepping up PLA s buildup on LAC and attempting a new outreach in West Asia the Gulf and EurasiaThe SinoPak axis is more active against India following the abrogation of Article 370 relating to Kashmir and the two adversaries in our neighbourhood are now also indulging in covert attempts to creat internal destabilisation here India s approach of building its military to handle any aggressiveness of China on the border and strengthening multi lateral forums to counter Chinese designs elsewhere is a sound strategyIn these 15 months of UkraineRussia conflict two things stand out the willingness of the USled West to pump in more armament for Ukraine to enable President Zelensky to step up Ukrainian response to military moves of Putin and a stronger USbacked campaign to isolate Russi geopolitically Joe Biden Administration s calculation seems to be that a prolonged war in Ukraine would weaken Russia in the same way as the USSR was subjected to in Afghanistan in the latter 80s it wants to continue backing Ukraine in a proxy war mode with that objective in viewThe US also seems to be attaching new importance to opening its communication with China obviously to keep the RussiaChina axis from growing too strong The factor of human misery in Ukraine was still not weighing enough in many camps and Prime Minister Modi has appropriately highlighted this facet of the UkraineRussia military conflict India seems to be well placed at this point of time to take the initiative for facilitating a possible peace negotiation between the two warring sides India is assured of the support of he international community for such a moveIndia s G20 Presidency is going well so far and it would be no surprise if the G20 summit appeals to India to make a constructive effort to bring Ukraine and Russia together for exploring the possibilities of stopping hostilities and discussing a possible peace formula The success of such a move will rest on the world community accepting the fact that the concerns of both sides would have to be understood and addressed There is no reason why Russia and Ukraine could not live as peaceful neighbours postCold War if they had been left alone for a whileUnlike former US P esident Donald Trump who did not find Putin problematic President Biden put a premium on the revival of USEurope bonds as also the NATO and took on Russia as a declared adversary this apparently brought back the memory of Cold War and created the impression that the neighbours of Russia includ ng Ukraine were joining the US campFor US Xi Jinping s China which had drawn all the lessons from the demise of the USSR was the emerging superpower to be taken on and a good American strategy would be not to set off a process that would precipitate the shift of Russia into the Chinese campIn any case going by what is happening in the present cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia is in the best interests of the world at large It is hence never too late for launching the peace effort India would be on the high moral ground in taking the initiative to start the process even if its progress appeared uncertainWorking for a humane cause is rewarding in itself India has nothing to lose even if talks get prolonged and move in an uncertain direction for its standing as an advocate of world peace will remain undiminished The biggest geopolitical advantage for India in all of this is that the IndoU strategic friendship is growing unhindered notwithstanding India s independent stand on the UkraineRussia con lict and our deep bonds with Russia and that Prime Minister Modi s influence as a world leader on various international platforms has constantly risen in recent yearsThe writer is a former Director of the Intelligence Bureau Views expressed are personal