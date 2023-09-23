THE AK 47 WHY IT CONTINUES TO BE A FAVOURITE OF SOLDIERS

It has been a long time since I hung my boots but when this media house asked me to write an article on the AK47 (more popularly known as the Kalashnikov), I sat back to reminisce on my days back in Kashmir and my love with this globally most recognizable and favourite rifle.

Having had the opportunity to serve in the Armoured Corps and then the National Security Guard and later the Indian Special Forces, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to handle weapons of all sizes, shapes and origins.

While I was fascinated with the Heckler & Koch MP5 while at the National Security Guard which was largely a close-combat weapon suited for urban environments, it was the AK-47 which really stole my heart and kept me company in the valley for several years. It is just not me though, all my Special Forces colleagues too seem to share my love and so do militias and armies across the world.

A bit of history

⦁ Invented by a Russian soldier Senior Sergeant (later Lt Gen) Mikhael Kalashnikov, a veteran of WW2, the Kalashnikov was born out of his personal frustration of fighting with the then Russian Weapons which he personally considered inferior to the German rifles of that period.

⦁ Mikhael was a tinkerer and started his life in a mechanic shed for tractors. He later became a tank commander in the Red Army. It was when he lay injured in a hospital and overheard the stories of unreliable Russian rifles that he put his brilliant self-taught mind to inventing a weapon which would go on to become a legend in warfare.

⦁ Russian Army back then had a program where they invited young inventors to present their designs and plans for better weapons and it was Mikhael Kalashnikov who came up with the winning design in 1947 and was accepted as the standard issue assault rifle for Russian armed forces by 1949.

So, what makes the AK-47 such a popular choice for most soldiers across the world? It is the weapon of choice for 106 countries (officially 55) with an estimated 100 million being used around the world. Three words would be adequate to define the AK 47. RUGGED, RELIABLE and ROBUST. Let us dive in a bit deeper to see what these words really mean.

Simplicity:

⦁ The best tool often is not that which is complex, but one that is simple to use. AK-47 fits this bill perfectly. It is a very simple weapon to use, employs no complex tooling or parts and can be cleaned and repaired in the field with ease.

⦁ It goes from 'Safe' to 'Fire' mode or even into 'Auto' mode with the movement of a large-ish lever which can be operated in all weather conditions (Do you know that half inch sized safety lever cannot be operated in cold temperatures which reduces the combat readiness of a soldier in a firefight??)

⦁ The iron sights just do their job to engage an enemy from 50 to 400 meters with no fancy gigs.

⦁ The crafty muzzle brake reduces the right-hand climb of the weapon in burst mode.

Flexibility:

⦁ AK-47 has a simple sighting system with which a target can be engaged at either 100 or 400 meters (Compare it to the M4 Carbine which has a folding sight with just two settings for 200 meters and 400 meters)

⦁ It can be used in almost every environment be it the battle field, jungles, deserts, mountains, snow or urban setting.

⦁ It can be used with additional fitments like the UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) which does not change the CG (Center of Gravity) of the weapon which increases the fighting potential of an Infantry Soldier while not compromising on the basic performance of the weapon (A Tavor for example shifts the CG forward with a UBGL which severely affects the capability for aimed fire).

Durability:

⦁ Whatever metallurgy has been used to make the AK makes it nothing short of a miracle. The barrel seems to have an endless shelf life and the robust assembly of the parts ensures that the AK will keep you company irrespective of environmental abuse.

⦁ You drop it (It does not break, unlike the INSAS plastic parts).

⦁ You don’t clean it (It still works, unlike an M4 which requires lots and lots of cleaning).

Dependability:

⦁ The rifle just never seems to fail. Nothing, I mean nothing can be a show stopper for this weapon as long as you keep feeding the magazines.

⦁ Even a round stuck in the chamber does not stop the AK from firing the next round, a tall claim for any weapon.

Replaceability:

⦁ The AK-47 perhaps is the cheapest weapon in production today. Available in the black market for as less as USD 1000, this weapon becomes a favourite for many.

⦁ Mikhael Kalashnikov’s inherent engineering mind was always in search of solutions for a fighting soldier to effectively engage with the adversary. His pursuit for perfection resulted in the invention of the AK-47 which ended up being the most durable and lethal weapon in the history of mankind, and as long as mankind continues to fight in the most remote and rugged places, AK-47 shall continue to hold its place as the world’s favorite small arms.