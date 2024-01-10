SWORD OF DAMOCLES ON PRESS FREEDOM

Hyderabad: In a significant judicial pronouncement last year, the Supreme Court, while overturning the prohibition imposed on Malayalam news channel, underscored the pivotal role of media freedom in preserving the fabric of democracy. The court astutely observed that any restriction on media freedom could lead to a homogenous public opinion, constituting a formidable threat to the very survival of democratic principles.

The decision also unequivocally criticized governmental tendencies to encroach upon citizens' rights under the guise of national security, particularly when such actions lacked substantiated evidence. Amidst this backdrop, the Press and Periodicals Registration Act, enacted by the Modi government manifested the ruling party's disdain for judicial norms once again.

Citing that the erstwhile Act, with a history spanning 155 years, faced censure for imposing disproportionate penalties even for minor infractions, thereby undermining constitutional principles, the Modi government expedited the enactment of a new law ostensibly aimed at fostering corporate management and upholding press freedom.

However, this seemingly benevolent legislation conceals a more insidious agenda, as it expands the powers of the press registrar beyond the mere registration of newspapers and magazines. Of particular concern is the broad and ambiguous language employed in crafting the legislation, empowering the press registrar to transfer authority to government entities such as the CBI and ED.

This represents a grave affront to press freedom. Furthermore, the Act's provision allowing the central government to establish standards for news publication is a blatant violation of the constitutional spirit. The present environment, where the sword of 'treason' hangs perilously over journalists critical of government actions, necessitates a vigilant defense of freedom of speech.

The Act's sanctioning of invasive powers to obtain information under the guise of press management, as highlighted in Section 19, is an insidious assault on media freedom that demands urgent redress. About three and a half months ago, the Central Information and Broadcasting Department filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, affirming its commitment not only to safeguarding journalistic freedom but also to fostering self-regulation.

This approach, it argued, empowers media organizations and journalists to assume a more responsible role in society. Importantly, a fundamental truth eludes these influential ministries: the freedom of the press in independent India remains inviolable, beyond the caprice of any ruler. Anchored in Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens' freedom of expression, journalistic freedom stands as an enduring pillar of democratic values.

Regrettably, the current political landscape seems to diverge from the sage advice of the father of the nation, who advocated for robust press freedom even in the face of potential misinterpretations. A stark illustration is the BJP's U-turn from opposing the tightening of media regulations during the UPA government's tenure to its present pursuit of stringent measures, seemingly transforming journalists into servants of the ruling class.

Consequently, India's precipitous fall to the 161st position in the global press freedom ranking, encompassing 180 nations, reflects the ramifications of such policies. Recently, the Supreme Court emphatically denounced unchecked powers granted to investigative agencies, prohibiting the indiscriminate seizure of journalists' professional equipment.