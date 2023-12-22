Hyderabad: Mathematics, the synonym for phobia, is defined as the science of space, numbers and quantity by the Oxford English Dictionary. India has displayed its love for mathematics since the Vedic period. Mathematics was alive and thriving between the 4th and 12th century AD under Aryabhata, Brahmagupta and Bhaskaracharya. India’s contribution to the world of mathematics includes the discovery of zero, the decimal number system and negative numbers, and yet today India’s presence in the field of mathematics is not as it should be.

There is much effort, that is to be done in the country. Mathematics has many practical applications, including in engineering, finance, and computer science. It is essential in the development of new technologies and in solving complex problems in a wide range of fields. In finance, mathematics is used to develop models for pricing derivatives. In computer science, mathematics is used to develop algorithms and to analyse their complexity.

India has few fantastic maths research institutions like, Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune, etc. But in the present context of global technological advancements, still India needs many more quality institutions in mathematics.

In India, the “National Mathematics Day” is observed on December 22 every year. It is celebrated in order to honour the birth anniversary of the famous mathematician Sir Srinivasa Ramanujan who made remarkable contributions to the field of mathematics. Mathematics is the mother of all sciences and it is also called as the “Queen of sciences”. The world cannot move without Mathematics.

Hence, Mathematics is vital and learning is essential for everyone, right from their school education. Mathematics is the universal language that underpins scientific and technological breakthroughs, enabling the development of cutting-edge solutions to complex real-world problems. The profound impact of mathematics on technology and innovation, exploring how mathematical concepts drive progress in various fields.

Therefore Educational institutions, from primary to higher education, should celebrate the “National Mathematics Day” with great zeal and enthusiasm, by organising quizzes, poster presentations, technical talks, math experimentations, challenging puzzles tests etc. The aim of these programmes should be boosting the student’s interest in the field of mathematics.

Researchers and Scientists across the nation should be invited to deliver lectures and share their knowledge and experience with students. A new era of mathematics has grown alongside the emergence of new technologies, especially the growth of AI and machine learning. This emergence influences the new digital tools that are ruling the world. In turn, the new digital tools are driving mathematics forward and creating foundations for invention of new mathematical methods and techniques to solve complex problems.

This is a cycle dependent on each other. Mathematics influences new technologies and new technologies influences building new mathematical models for complex problems and solving them. Modelling, real world problems into mathematical equations is more important than solving just math problems. This is because mathematical modelling is more complex and challenging, than just solving maths problems.

All advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, backed up by more complex algorithms are supported by complex mathematical models. Therefore, emphasis must be on building mathematical models for solving massive size of problems of the world. In recent years, AI expertise has extended beyond computer science and is now an integral part of diverse research areas in pure math, applied math, statistics, combinatorics and optimisation.

Mathematics has become the backbone of all technological advancements. Machine learning and data analysis heavily bank on mathematical models and statistics. Cybersecurity and cryptography also rely on various mathematical concepts.

The Role of a mathTeacher

A math teacher is someone who inspires their students to look beyond the pages of the textbook to become problem solvers and critical thinkers. The teachers passion and dedication impact all students. A math teacher should ensure that students will have the knowledge and skills that will help them not only succeed in the classroom, but also be empowered by mathematics to become productive citizens of our country.

Researchers estimate that about 20 percent of the students suffers from math anxiety. Decades of research have shown that anxiety can affect many things that are important for learning, such as attention, memory, and processing speed. Memory, a key neurodevelopment function needed for math, can be greatly hindered by math anxiety.

This is because the brain devotes more energy to dealing with the stress than to processing information, thereby reducing active working memory capacity for engaging in mathematical activities. The National Achievement Survey 2017, conducted by the MHRD, to assess learning outcomes among children across India in different subjects shows class 3, 4 and 5 students getting 64%, 53% and 42% respectively in the mathematics test.

This shows a trend of declining interest in mathematics. The situation is even more alarming at the higher level as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirms that only 21% students passing class 10 opt for mathematics at the senior secondary level. One of the most fearful subjects in school for students, is mathematics. It is the subject with large number of student failures, drop outs, and a cause of fear and anxiety among students.

Most children face difficulty in understanding the subject and sometimes they dislike the subject completely. This is nothing but “maths phobia”. This maths phobia can induce anxiety in the student which can further lead to poor performance. How to remove fear of mathematics is the basic problem in current mathematics education. Students see maths as a set of rules and operations to be learnt by heart, to do well in examination.

For many students, math is boring, abstract, lacking in creativity, complex and very difficult to understand. Therefore, teachers of mathematics should be more careful while teaching this subject in class rooms, for creating enthusiasm and interest among students to learn this perfectly. Teachers before saying to students “Wrong,” for a question, ask them “How.” Instead of focusing on the answer, focus on the methodology adopted by students. If incorrect, students may realize their own mistake in the process of explaining their solution.

Conclusion The success of the nation as we move through the 21st century, continues to depend on innovative ideas and skills expertise of the people. The influence of technology and the availability of information will better shape those ideas and skills. Data is growing at a faster rate than ever before. 90% percent of the world's data was created in the last two years. And every two years, the volume of data across the world doubles in size.

As of now, and as per Statista, the total data that is estimated on the Internet is “120 zettabytes”. In fact, IDC predicts the world’s data will grow to 175 ZB by 2025. Mathematics is very helpful in analysing this massive scale of information. Without advanced mathematical models and algorithms this information cannot be analysed, for making it useful for the world. Necessary steps are to be taken by the government for improving quality of maths education in the country.

These include updating maths textbooks and curriculum, teachers training programs, producing good mathematics teachers in the required numbers in the country. Mathematics education is a dynamic and ever-evolving field, continually adapting to the changing demands of the modern world. In recent years, educators, researchers, and policymakers have been at the forefront of shaping how mathematics is taught and learned.

Exploring and understanding the current trends in mathematics education is becoming increasingly crucial. These trends reflect advancements in pedagogical practices and aim to equip our students with the mathematical skills and competencies needed to support a rapidly changing global requirements. However, some key trends have been shaping mathematics in education, emphasising innovation, inclusivity, technology integration, and the cultivation of critical thinking skills.

By examining these trends, we can gain insight into how mathematics education is evolving to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, ultimately preparing our students for a world where mathematical literacy is more essential than ever before. The role of mathematics is very significant in an individual's development and also for the development of the country. The literature suggests that mathematics is beneficial for the students in improving the reasoning ability and problem solving skills.