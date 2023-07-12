JAWAHARLAL DARDA KIND HEARTED AND FARSIGHTED BABUJI

There are many important cities in Maharashtra today. Cities grow in size and gain importance due to the vision of some people and their hard work. Essentially, every city has its own ecosystem. Jawaharlal Darda alias Babuji knew very well that the weather, water and resources of any city needed to be considered before planning its development. His understanding was not limited to the city but extended to the entire state; in fact, it was far broader.

I often say that the Butibori Industrial Estate near Nagpur could be set up during Babuji's tenure as Industries Minister. However, it was during his tenure only that the cities of Nashik and Sambhajinagar began to industrialise. It should be told to the present generation that Babuji laid the groundwork for hundreds of industries coming to Sambhajinagar's industrial estates today. The leadership should review the past, live in the present and also have an inkling of the future. Babuji had this ability. That is why he took such decisions that changed the destiny of some cities. Those times were very different.

When Babuji was in state politics, Congress had numerous leaders in Maharashtra. Many names can be listed, including Vasantrao Naik, Sudhakarrao Naik, Barrister A R Antulay, Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Sushilkumar Shinde. However, Jawaharlal Ji was one of those individuals who got along well with all of them and worked hard to resolve if they had any disagreements. His temperament, style of work, and whole personality was such that his words carried a lot of weight in the Congress party organisation. As a result, no one avoided his word. It is difficult to be like this in politics. However, his style of communicating even with opponents was very different. More than individuals, if the thoughts are at the centrestage, the contours of politics become broader. While speaking about Babuji, I feel this intensely.

Jawaharlal Ji was senior to me, but he never had the air of a senior. The relationship between us was very close and amicable. The leaders who interact with the young generation in its own language are few. Babuji used to communicate with us and accommodate the new generation. So, we felt as if he was a bridge between the two generations. Although late Yashwantrao Chavan was my political mentor, I learned some new things from many people in politics and the social field. Jawaharlal Ji's name is foremost among them. He constantly showed me the right path, sometimes as a guide, sometimes as a friend. Positivity is very important in politics. For this, you need to be noble as a human being. Babuji had this grace and friendly nature. He believed that there is a human being beyond differences.

Another characteristic of his is worth mentioning. He was senior in age, in achievement; but still, he never pretended to be superior. While working in my cabinet, he would often ask me and other colleagues about the ideas in his mind during meetings. The intention behind it was that the ideas should reach the people in a more perfect form.

We did have a close relationship when he was a minister in my cabinet but he was also on very good terms with previous chief ministers and many ministers of important departments. Whenever I went there with some work, I saw him sitting there. He got this position easily.

Jawaharlal Darda's name will surely go down in history as a social worker, politician, newspaper founder, visionary leader and kind-hearted person.

(The author is a member of Rajya Sabha and President, Nationalist Congress Party)