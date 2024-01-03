IS BELEAGUERED NETANYAHU SEEKING TO REVIVE DEAD ENTITY IN GAZA TO COUNTER HAMAS

New Delhi: In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, reports suggest that the Israeli army has come up with a plan to split the Palestinian enclave of Gaza into different regions and sub-regions that will be ruled by tribes or clans or families rather than a single political entity.

Citing Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that the plan was devised by the Israeli army. It stipulates that the Gaza Strip be divided into regions and sub-regions, with Israel communicating separately with each group for matters including distribution of humanitarian aid.

According to the report, the proposed scheme may also extend to the other Palestinian territory of West Bank and recommends dividing the territories into emirates, and Israel retaining security control. This development comes amidst reports that the Israeli military has confirmed that it was pulling thousands of troops out of the Gaza Strip, a step that could clear the way for a new long-term phase of lower-intensity fighting against the Hamas militant group.

According to the Associated Press, the confirmation of the planned troop drawdown came the same day that Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan. While the plan is not directly connected to the war effort, it was the source of deep divisions inside Israel and had threatened the military’s readiness before the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the ongoing war. Nearly 22,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, and over 1,200 Israelis have lost their lives during the war.

The new Israeli army’s plan indicates that Netanyahu is trying to revive a dead entity in Gaza to counter Hamas which is the de-facto ruler of that Palestinian territory. This entity, prior to its dissolution in 2019, was called the Higher Committee for Tribal Affairs in Gaza. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had established the committee in 2012 to solve social problems and disputes between Palestinian families.

However, according to a source familiar with West Asian issues, Abbas had established the committee mainly to counter Hamas in Gaza. Tensions between Fatah, Abbas’s political party that is in control of the Palestine Authority in the West Bank, and Hamas began to rise in 2005 after the death of Yasser Arafat in November 2004. After the legislative election on January 25, 2006, which resulted in a Hamas victory, relations were marked by sporadic factional fighting. This became more intense after the two parties repeatedly failed to reach a deal to share government power, escalating in June 2007 and resulting in Hamas’s takeover of Gaza.

The Higher Committee for Tribal Affairs in Gaza included 850 heads of Palestinian families distributed among 65 subcommittees tasked with conflict resolution and social reform in the Gaza Strip. The group handles many of the Gaza Strip’s social problems with Abbas calling it the “social weapon of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.”

But, in 2019, Abbas dissolved the Higher Committee for Tribal Affairs in Gaza accusing it of working with Mohammed Dahlan, his rival and leader of Fatah in Gaza. However, the committee had said at that time that it would carry on anyway because it had never received “a dime” from Abbas’s government anyway.

Now, the new plan of the Israeli army indicates that this committee is being revived albeit under a new name – Supreme Authority for Palestinian Tribes in the Gaza Strip. Reports suggest that according to the plan, the Palestinian tribes in Gaza can be tasked with the civil administration of Gaza and will also oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid for a temporary period.

The concept of Palestinian tribes in Gaza is not as prominent as it is in some other Middle Eastern societies. The Palestinian population in Gaza is primarily composed of Palestinian Arabs who are part of various clans and extended families, rather than distinct tribes. Palestinian society is characterised by familial and clan ties, and individuals often identify strongly with their family and community.

In Gaza, as in other parts of the Palestinian territories, the social structure is complex, and the people are divided into extended family units, known as “hamulas” or clans. These clans play a significant role in social and political life, providing a sense of identity and support for their members.

The Israeli army’s plan comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu has found himself in a position of weakness. One, the Israeli Supreme Court’s ruling has gone against him. Secondly, he is under international pressure, including from the US, Israel’s biggest supporter, to lower the intensity of the war in Gaza. Thirdly, Israel will now have to contend with a case in the International Court of Justice filed by South Africa for genocide of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Hamas is holding on despite the intense Israeli attacks and has not released the remaining hostages it had taken during the October 7 attacks on Israel. The source mentioned above told ETV Bharat that the Israeli army’s plan might be a tactical ploy for withdrawal of troops from Gaza. However, the plan is already facing opposition from the very entity it is trying to revive.

According to the Palestinian news agency Ma'an, Akef al-Masry, the Commissioner General of the Supreme Authority for Palestinian Tribes in the Gaza Strip, has “warned against such unacceptable and suspicious statements, through which the occupying entity seeks to cover up its failure to achieve its goals in Gaza and creating confusion and strife in Palestinian society”.

Al-Masry saluted the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, stressing that “the Palestinian tribes and families represent the popular base of the Palestinian resistance that pushed the Zionist enemy to the sands of Gaza”. He called for taking a national decision to end the differences between Hamas and Fatah and form a unified national leadership and a unified national government to enhance the steadfastness of the people and ward off opportunities for all enemy plans.