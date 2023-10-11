Hyderabad: The culmination of the highly anticipated Nobel Prize announcements for the current year has sparked a surge of enthusiasm across both social and electronic media platforms. It is a moment when the world's spotlight shifts to recognize the intellectual giants whose contributions have illuminated our understanding of various fields.

Among the distinguished laureates is the esteemed Professor Claudia Goldin, a U.S. citizen, who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics. Her groundbreaking research and unwavering dedication to the study of women's labor market outcomes have earned her this prestigious honor. In a different realm, the Nobel Peace Prize has been bestowed upon Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist.

Her tireless efforts in combating the oppression of women in Iran and advocating for universal human rights have not gone unnoticed. Her unwavering courage, despite facing imprisonment, embodies the spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize. Literature enthusiasts worldwide are celebrating the recognition of Jon Olav Fosse, a Norwegian citizen, as the Nobel laureate in Literature.

His extraordinary talent for giving voice to the unsayable through his inventive plays and writings has captivated audiences and critics alike. In the realm of scientific innovation, quantum dots, the nanotechnology marvels well-known for their applications in products such as TVs and LED lights, have taken center stage.

The Chemistry Prize for 2023 has been conferred upon Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov. Their collective achievement lies in the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots, with Bawendi hailing from France, Ekimov from Russia, and Brus from the United States. Their work not only advances the boundaries of nanotechnology but also holds promise in the fight against cancer.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, a U.S. native, Ferenc Krausz born in Munich, Germany, and Anne L'Huillier of Swedish origin. Their revolutionary experimental techniques, which generate attosecond pulses of light, have opened unprecedented vistas for studying electron dynamics within matter, particularly in atoms and molecules.

In the realm of life sciences, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their pioneering work in mRNA technology, which played a pivotal role in the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Katalin, originally from Hungary and now residing in the United States, and Weissman, a U.S. native, have made indelible contributions to the field, offering a ray of hope in the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

It is worth noting that, on this occasion, the dominance of foreign-born laureates, especially from the United States, is evident in the list of Nobel Prize winners. While the world waits with bated breath for future laureates, some may lament the absence of Indian recipients in this year's prestigious lineup. Since the inaugural announcement of the Nobel Prizes in 1901, India has made a mark on the world stage with nine laureates, yet the stark reality reveals a disparity.

Among these remarkable individuals, Rabindranath Tagore's literary masterpiece 'Gitanjali' earned him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, while C.V. Raman excelled in Physics, Amartya Sen in Economics, and Kailas Satyarthi dedicated his life to peace and justice, all being Indian-born Nobel laureates. However, an intriguing nuance emerges when we delve deeper into the list of Nobel laureates.

Distinguished figures like Hargobind Khorana in Medicine, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar in Physics, Venkataraman Ramakrishnan in Chemistry, and Abhijit Banerjee in Economics, although with Indian roots, are categorized as foreign laureates due to their citizenship. Mother Teresa, originally from Albania but dedicated her whole life to serving the needy of Kolkata, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Even if we widen our perspective to encompass individuals of Indian descent, naturalized citizens, and those born within the country's borders, the tally remains disappointingly within a single digit. For a nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, this statistic is strikingly inadequate. In contrast, smaller countries have garnered an astonishing number of Nobel Prizes.

Austria, with a population of approximately 9 million, boasts 25 laureates, the Netherlands with 17 million citizens has received 22 prizes, and Italy, home to just under 60 million, boasts 21 Nobel laureates. The United States, a regular contender for the top prize, has amassed over 400 Nobel Prizes. Beyond these statistics lies a deeper issue - India's reputation is marred by a perceived lack of concerted effort in extensive research, particularly in the realms of physical, chemical, medical, and economic sciences.

Analyses reveal that despite having more than 40,000 institutions of higher learning and 1,200 universities, only a paltry 1% of them function as active research hubs. A staggering two-thirds of universities and up to 90% of colleges in the country fall short of meeting the minimum criteria for research excellence.

In a disheartening twist, a mere one-quarter of engineering graduates are deemed employable, highlighting a systemic issue within the educational framework. Aspiring scientists and researchers in India often find themselves battling a plethora of obstacles at every juncture of their academic and professional journeys.

To revitalize the nation's standing on the global stage, it is imperative that comprehensive reform in research and innovation is initiated. This begins with a significant shift in budget allocations, ensuring that science and research are given the priority they deserve. Governments must actively work to reduce interference and bureaucratic delays, allowing the scientific community to thrive and innovate freely.