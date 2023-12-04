INDIAN NAVY THE EMERGING NAVAL PROWESS

Hyderabad: With a long coastline of more than 7,800km, the Indian navy faces the challenge of protecting the country’s maritime domain at all times. Beyond securing the critical Indian Ocean sea lanes, the navy has also had to deal with non-traditional threats such as drug trafficking, armed robbery, human smuggling, terrorism, piracy, criminal activities at sea, illegal migration, illegal fishing and natural disasters in India's near-seas.

Besides, Indo-Pacific is increasingly becoming a geostrategic focal point for China and India, as both countries engage in a growing competition though their “string of pearl theory” versus “necklace of diamonds approach.” Therefore, based on its strategic requirements and to maintain its dominant position as one of the major naval forces in the world, the navy continues to add key assets including ships, submarines, aircraft carriers, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to its fleet, with cutting-edge technology.

In keeping with the ongoing changes in the strategic and technical environment, the Indian navy has taken steps towards outlining its role through its maritime strategy document (2004-2015). New Delhi’s biggest challenge in the maritime domain is undoubtedly Beijing which has sought to put forth influence over Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand to corner India.

In addition, India has been worried not only about the deployment of Chinese warships and nuclear submarines in India’s near-seas but also the Chinese fishing militia and growing number of Chinese research vessels. Moreover, at present, China’s undersea presence is a major cause for concern. From December 2019 to February 2020, China’s navy deployed a fleet of 12 underwater drones in the IOR.

In January 2023, it launched the world’s first unmanned drone carrier Zhu Hai Yun, which can both be controlled remotely and navigate autonomously. New Delhi fears that, although Beijing uses UUVs for naval intelligence missions at present, this might not be the case in the future. If they are deployed in forward positions including key chokepoints, it could have serious geopolitical and strategic implications in the IOR.

India Navy has sought to build maritime muscle and therefore embarked on an ambitious plan to create a 175-ship force by 2035, to push Atmanirbhar Bharat and give up the dependence on foreign suppliers. 41 of the 43 ships under construction are being built in Indian shipyards, with proposals to build 49 more ships and submarines.

According to the Navy’s Maritime Capability Perspective Plan (2012–27), Indian navy is eight boats short of the stipulated 24 scheduled for induction by 2030, even after the induction of five Kalvari class submarines. India currently has two aircraft carriers - INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant and working for a third aircraft carrier which will be a repeat of the INS Vikrant model.

Further, there is urgent need for USVs and UUVs for the future for the navy. So, to guide the development of unmanned platforms from 2021 to 2030, India launched the “Integrated Unmanned Roadmap for Indian Navy.” The Indian navy came up with a global tender in 2022 to acquire 40 naval unmanned aerial systems (NUAS) for warships.

The process of acquiring 10 ship-borne NUAS worth around Rs 1,300 crore is on the fast track mode. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. launched an AUV on July 28, 2023 which can be used for mine detection, mine disposal, and underwater survey. As well, the navy is steering projects involving private industry to bolster atmanirbharbharat in the unmanned domain.

Underwater drones Adamya, Amogh, and Maya by Larsen & Toubro; three units of USVs by Tardid Technologies; India’s first armed autonomous boat with swarming capabilities and AI-enabled autonomous USV Parashar (suitable for missions like special surveillance and reconnaissance operations inside hostile territory, including diving operations and special raids, and counter-terrorism operations) by Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd are on the way.

In 2004, the Indian navy published its first maritime doctrine 'Freedom of use of seas-Indian maritime military strategy,” later updated in 2007, 2009 and 2015. This doctrine of 2007 emphasized the role of the Indian navy in allowing India to “use” Indian Ocean waters for its national interest. The 2009 version focused on developments regarding Indian role as a “constable” while updated version of 2015 focuses on Indian role as a “strongman” in the whole IOR to countering the growing Chinese presence in IOR.

Earlier, for India, the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal were primary areas of interest but in the 2015 doctrine, the areas of primary interest are enhanced and the important choke points on the western and eastern sides: Strait of Hormuz, Strait of Bab el Mandab, Strait of Malacca, Strait of Lombok, Strait of Sunda, and Strait of Ombai in South-Eastern Asia were included in primary areas of interest.

The Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, and faraway areas of the Pacific were secondary areas of interest. The strategic doctrine also focused on the Indian role as a net security provider, offerings security to other regional stakeholders. Naval experts argue that India may soon modify its 2015 doctrine and may add an anti-China encircling policy.

In pursuit of its ambitions, and to tackle non-traditional threats India needs cooperation with other states. Hence, Indian navy is going ahead with joint naval exercises, bilateral and multilateral agreements and as well through multilateral forums. To strengthen its profile, Indian navy has quietly stepped up the frequency of joint exercises with Australia, Bangladesh, China, France, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Oman, Russia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UK, US, UAE, Vietnam and ASEAN.

India has carried out several bilateral and multilateral agreements for deepening defense cooperation with the United States and littoral states like Singapore, Indonesia and Oman for Changi base, Sabang and Duqm ports respectively. India also carried out deals with Australia, Seychilles and Reunion Islands to develop naval facilities on Cocos Islands, Assumption Islands, and Reunion Territories respectively.

India is also extending its tentacles through multilateral forums, including the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), Security and Growth for All in Region (SAGAR) and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. In order to be self reliant by 2047, the Indian navy has focused on futuristic capability development, devising plans to overcome complex security challenges in the maritime domain.