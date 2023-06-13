New York India and the US are realising that an equitable bilateral partnership is a winwin for both countries and their people USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said He also underlined that India is providing derisking for US companies from China to manufacture in the country and is a growing market for American goodsAhead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi s State Visit to the US next week the USIndia Strategic Partnership Forum USISPF chief recalled that during his earlier address to a joint session of the Congress in 2016 the Indian leader had stressed for the two countries to overcome the hesitation of history What we are seeing on both sides we are basically burying the past the 1998 nuclear sanction and other aspects Both countries are realising that an equitable partnership is a winwin both for the people of India and the people of United States Aghi told PTI in an exclusive interview But more than that these are two democracies which look at the international order and are trying to maintain that order itself From a geopolitical perspective economic perspective and from a technology perspective and peopletopeople perspective it is a partnership which is winwin for both sides he saidReadWe are very much looking forward to have PM Modi here White HouseAghi described the current times as exciting for IndoUS relations saying after 75 years of independence India is on a development path It is a winwin partnership where US companies are also one of the biggest investors in India he said adding that American companies are now setting up research and development centres and moving into innovation centres in India What we re seeing is the partnership is elevating There is more and more trust happening Yes there s maturity we will have disagreement he said citing the example of India s oil purchases from Russia But both sides have accepted those issues and moved on looking at the bigger challenges and opportunities The relationship is growing to bigger heights and you ll see more success coming in as we move forward Aghi addedModi will be welcomed as a State Guest in Washington DC on June 22 by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden He will address a joint session of the US Congress the same day the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded the honour twice Modi first addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in June 2016 The President and the First Lady will host Modi at a State Dinner on June 22ReadEconomic ties at heart of India US strategic partnership says Secretary of State BlinkenModi will address corporate leaders at a special event hosted by USISPF on June 23 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC that is expected to be attended by over 1200 business leaders and the focus will be on India s importance from an investment perspective he said On the challenges and opportunities for the two countries Aghi said on the geopolitical aspect India s neighbour China has taken a very aggressive and assertive posture towards India It does not treat India as an equal partner India needs at least 20 years of economic growth moving forward and that means it needs an alignment to deal with the aggressive neighbour itself and that s where the US comes in From a US perspective India s one country which has stood up to China eyeballtoeyeball on its border and has not blinked It sends a strong message that India can stand up to Chinese aggression he saidWith a population of 14 billion and an economy that is growing at about seven per cent and is over USD 375 trillion India s economy provides an opportunity for US companies to look at it as a market Aghi cited the example of Apple saying that three years ago it did not manufacture anything in India Next year Apple is going to manufacture 20 million iPhone 14s in India and move into the iPad and Macbook space as wellReadTech the master key to unlocking real potential of IndoUS relationship says Ambassador Sandhu What India is providing is a derisking for US companies from China to manufacture in India and at the same time a growing market which is going to procure American goods he said He noted that USISPF operates on two broad principles that economic prosperity of India is good for the US and US companies Secondly a militarilystrong India is good for regional stability So that means India has to become selfsufficient especially after the debacle of what is happening between Russia and Ukraine he said That s where Make in India becomes a very critical role in the defence sector and that s where you ll see the deliverables coming in from the US side Aghi addedHe referred to the expected announcement of the GE engine deal India acquiring drones from the US and other aspects of defence procurement during Modi s visit Where the US used to be reluctant providing some critical technologies to India now they re willing to transfer the technology not just only sell to India To me that shows that the trust factor the dependence factor has moved dramatically he saidReadDevelopment major issue of Global South PM Modi at G20 Development Ministers meet at VaranasiTerming trade as an opportunity between the two nations Aghi stressed that India and the US should start thinking toward a goal of having a trilliondollar trade between the two economies and added that it is absolutely doable That s where we both have to keep on working and you don t need a trade deal I think if you just open up the market and make the ease of doing business easier you will see things moving much much faster he saidHe noted that the challenge that the countries need to work on is immigration You have 12 million Indians waiting for the green card We need to find a solution so that they become local residents pay local taxes and become part of the society Aghi said He noted that Modi is the only global leader who has got along very well with three US presidents Barack Obama Donald Trump and Biden That shows his character that shows his leadership style Aghi saidWith Modi being invited to address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time Aghi said addressing the US Congress is a very very important event from a democracy perspective and from an international order perspective He said when Modi addressed the US Congress in 2016 it sent a message but now it sends a very strong message as on one hand you have a Democratic president inviting him for a State Dinner and you have a Republican Speaker of the House inviting him to speak at the Congress So you have bipartisan support for Modi Modi will go down in history being able to position himself very strongly with the US Congress and the US administration Aghi said PTI Except for the headline this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed