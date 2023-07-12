EXTREME HEATWAVES GRIPS SOUTHWEST POSING CHALLENGES FOR DESERT CITIES

Phoenix (Arizona): A blistering heatwave has descended upon Southwestern regions of the United States (US) where residents are accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California this week with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings.

With the mercury level soaring well above the norm, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity, which can help offset the blazing temperatures. In Arizona, the monsoon season officially begins on June 15 and can bring powerful storms with high winds, lightning and heavy bursts of rain.

The persistent heatwave has persisted for several consecutive days, leaving little respite for residents of Phoenix to feel like living in a ghost town as Sunset concerts were cancelled, and covered restaurant patios equipped with cooling misters sit empty. Every summer, libraries, churches and other facilities in Phoenix serve as cooling centres or hydration stations for those who need refuge.

Martin Brown, a homeless guy and his black Labrador, Sammy, explained that they escaped the heat in Phoenix by going to the lobby of Circle the City, an air-conditioned walk-in health clinic for homeless people that is also a designated hydration station. Where anyone can come in to sit, get bottled water, and find snacks like a burrito or ramen, he said. He spends five days a week at the centre during business hours to escape the "jungle hot" time of day outside. He then takes the bus back to the park at night he added.

The impact of heat waves extends beyond individual comfort, affecting critical infrastructures as well. Phoenix has taken various actions to limit risks for heat-related illness. In 2016, officials voted to ban hiking with dogs on trails when the temperature exceeds 100°F(38°C). City park rangers oversee enforcement and citations for violations, said Adam Waltz, a city spokesperson.

The National Weather Service also issued an excessive heat warning and three of the city's most popular hiking trails to be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix reached 110°F (43°C) for the 12th consecutive day the longest recorded stretch so far was 18 days in 1974.

The city is in its third year of implementing a Cool Pavement program. Pavement that reflects heat and sunlight has been installed on over 100 miles (161 kilometres) of asphalt. The new surface is supposed to lower the ground temperature, the initiatives are as such. Las Vegas could also see the mercury reach between 110 and 115°F (43 and 46 °C).

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, temperatures were forecast to be between 100 and 103°F (38 and 39 °C) on Tuesday with a heat advisory in effect all day. Inland areas of Southern California are predicted to see conditions peak between 100 and 113°F (38 and 45 °C), they added.

Stepping outside is like walking into a giant hair dryer. Accidentally brushing metal and other surfaces can feel like touching a hot stove. All the concrete and pavement in sprawling Phoenix contributes to the misery, as sidewalks and buildings bake all day and release accumulated heat slowly overnight.

During the current wave, the temp isn't dipping below 90°F (32°C). This cycle makes Phoenix an urban heat island, state climatologist Dr Erinanne Saffell narrated. "Phoenix in the early 1900s would average about five days a year where they had 110 degrees or higher. Now you count the last 10 years, it's about 27 days a year. That's five times more," Saffell said.