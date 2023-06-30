India’s software and services export will once again save the day as far as the country’s external trade is concerned. According to the trends analysed by a rating agency, India’s services trade is expected to grow at nearly 18 per cent in the current financial year ending in March 2024 in comparison with the export of services in the last financial year.

According to the trends in India’s foreign trade analysed by India Ratings and Research, the services export is expected to grow by 17.8 per cent to $168.9 billion in the current financial year. In the last financial year, the country clocked services export of $143.3 billion which was a growth of 33 per cent over the preceding year.

It will be a big relief for the policymakers as it is expected to finance more than 62 per cent of India’s merchandise trade deficit in the current financial year. The services sector export of $143 billion in the last financial year was able to cover only 54 per cent of India’s merchandise trade deficit.

India’s goods, services export at record highs

India’s overall exports, including merchandise (goods) and services, registered a growth of over 14 per cent on a yearly basis in the last financial year that ended in March. While merchandise exports touched $456.1 billion in the FY 2022-23, services exports reached $325.3 billion in the year. In FY 2021-22, the country’s merchandise export was $429.2 billion while the export of services was estimated at $254.5 billion. The data showed that both merchandise and services exports registered the highest-ever annual exports in the last fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023 period).

Global trade faces challenges

According to economists at the rating agency, the external demand in the current financial year would remain uncertain due to global headwinds. “Monthly export data suggest that indeed the YoY growth of both merchandise and services exports has declined lately,” they said.

“As global headwinds, high-interest rates, and low consumer spending in advanced economies affect the budgets of businesses, spending on IT/ITES is likely to slow down and affect India’s software exports in FY24,” India Ratings said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat. However, the rating agency believes the fast-growing category of business services, despite global headwinds, holds immense export opportunities for India.

In the last financial year, business services exports grew by 36.3 per cent on a yearly basis compared to software exports which registered an annual growth of over 20 per cent.

Business Services

Export of business services is the second-largest category accounting for 23.2% of India’s services exports in FY23 after software exports (45.1%). Business services include services such as accounting, audit, research and development, legal services, business and management consultancy, quality assurance, and after-sales service centres among others.

It also includes advertising, trade fair, architecture, engineering, tax consulting, market research, public opinion polling, and wholesale and retail trade. “Even education, health, audio-visual and museums, library and archival services which belong to the personal, cultural and recreational services category hold huge export potential for India,” said the rating agency.