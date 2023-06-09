NICOSIA Cyprus For Cypriots it was a collective here we go again moment In April the US and the UK included a handful of Cypriot nationals and Cyprusregistered companies on a list of enablers helping Russian oligarchs skirt sanctions It was an unwelcome reminder of the lingering perception that the island nation somehow remains Moscow s financial lackeyFor years authorities in this tiny European Union member country have tried hard to shake that reputation partly buttressed by a 2013 financial crisis when all eyes were on Cypriot banks flush with Russian cash At the time nearly a third of the 68 billion euros in deposits — more than triple the country s entire economy — was held by RussiansThat was compounded by a badly structured and shoddily executed citizenshipforinvestment program For more than a decade it generated billions by handing Cypriot passports — and by extension access to the EU — to hundreds of wealthy Russians and others with some taking advantage of lax vetting procedures to cover up a shady pastThat program was scrapped three years ago amid allegations that it abetted money laundering An independent commission concluded in a 2021 report that Cypriot authorities unlawfully issued passports to relatives of wealthy investors Over its 13year run the program granted 7327 citizenships — more than half to investors family membersThe Cyprus government has since begun revoking citizenship in the most egregious cases So far revocation procedures have begun for 68 investors and 165 family members — most of them RussiansWith that checkered past the Apr 12 announcement – and another on May 19 — set alarm bells ringing in Nicosia The US and UK were including Cypriot lawyers businessmen and companies on a list targeting a sanctions evasion network supporting Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Roman Abramovich in 20 countriesThe news sent the Cypriot government scrambling to shore up a tattered reputation offering assurances that the country was now firmly on the straight and narrow When there s a rotten apple … it must be removed And I repeat we re not here to offer cover to anyone I want to be perfectly clear President Nikos Christodoulides recently told reporters in response to criticism that he s bending to the will of London and WashingtonEven US Ambassador Julie Fisher weighed in to calm frayed Cypriot nerves In an interview with daily Fileleftheros last week Fisher said the sanctions were less about punishing Cyprus for past — or present — misdeeds than going after those who are helping Russian President Vladimir Putin prosecute his war in Ukraine We are not trying to target Cyprus or Cypriot persons or entities Fisher said What we are trying to do is go after networks We are going after oligarchy networks Kremlincontrolled networks and those that are enabling the illicit finance regime the money laundering the sanctions evasion Networks or not sanctioning Cypriot individuals and business was another blow to the island s reputation Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said there was an upside in that it affords authorities an opportunity to clean houseKeravnos said the government sees this as an opportunity to clear Cyprus name once and for all Cypriot authorities have requested and received detailed information from Washington and London about Cypriot individuals and legal entities on the list to determine whether they also evaded EU sanctions That probe is still ongoing with AttorneyGeneral George Savvides saying little to nothing because our country s credibility is at stake Some of these Cypriot enablers are lawyers and accountants that US and UK authorities allege help shuffle assets for Russian oligarchs through a web of trusts and shell companiesBoth the Cyprus Bar Association which regulates 4362 lawyers and 1963 companies as well as the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus ICPAC which counts 5700 members and some 1100 licensed entities have told The Associated Press that they have in place robust supervisory procedures – including onsite inspections — to ensure their members comply with sanctions regimesA corollary problem triggered by the sanctions affected scores of employees at more than 600 companies where payrolls were stopped when Cypriot banks froze their accounts Some of these companies are law offices trusts or involved in a broad range of business activity such as real estate marine aviation and secretarial servicesIt s unclear exactly how many workers have been left in the lurch because many of these companies employ no more than a skeleton administrative staff Nonetheless it s understood many remain unpaid weeks after the sanctions announcement despite a government decision to unfreeze accounts and normalize a situation that Keravnos conceded had unsettled the financial services sectorRegistrar of Companies Irene MylonaChrysostomou told the AP that the way this works is by replacing the directors of a company whose boss is on the sanctions list Banks would then unfreeze accounts to the new unencumbered directorship MylonaChrysostomou said most of the companies affected by the Apr 12 announcement have changed their directors Her organization is in the process of making those changes to a few hundred more affected by the May 19 announcementWhatever the impact on the Cypriot economy from a flight of Russian business authorities are banking on the island nation s resilience to weather the storm just as it did following the 2013 financial crisis AP